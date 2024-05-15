5 things to know before playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC

We will witness the release of Ghost of Tsushima on PC nearly four years after its launch on the PS4. But before you can heed Tsushima and Iki's calls, you should know a few things. After all, this version brings a few new additions to the table compared to its PlayStation counterpart.

Whether you're playing this title for the first time or have embarked on the journey on your PlayStation, here are five things to know before playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC.

5 things you should know before starting Ghost of Tsushima on PC

1) Combat - gameplay and stances

Stances help you during combat (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || PlayStation Access on YouTube)

Ghost of Tsushima features a variety of methods to take out your enemies. You can obviously employ the sneaky way of the ghost to take out Mongols without alerting them. Alternatively, you can face them in combat and cut them down following the Samurai bushido code.

This is where Stances in Ghost of Tsushima come into play. Each stance is unique, and you must master all of them. This is mainly due to enemies having different strategies and stance requirements, which will help you effectively break their defense and end their lives with your blade.

2) PSN and PlayStation Trophies

You will need a PSN account to play the Legends multiplayer (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima on PC will be the first PlayStation game to have a PSN integration. If connected, the PSN overlay can be used to check out your friend's list on PlayStation, access settings, and your trophies.

Given both the trophies of the PS5 version and PC version are the same, they will carry over based on your game progress on the PlayStation 5. Keep in mind that you will need a PSN account to access the multiplayer.

3) Crossplay

You can play Legends with your friend on the PlayStation (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Keeping in line with the PSN account requirement, you will be able to play co-op with your friends playing on the PlayStation. The Legends game mode, which will be free for the Director's Cut owners, will allow you and a party of three other friends to dive deeper into the game's mythos and free Japan from the Mongol Invaders.

However, the PSN account requirement is only there if you wish to indulge in multiplayer components. Those eager samurais waiting to dive into the singleplayer of Ghost of Tsushima on PC don't have to worry about linking the PlayStation Network account.

4) Completion time

Ghost of Tsushima can be a lengthy game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima's completion time depends on which activities you wish to indulge in. If you're just playing for the story, you can finish the game within 25-30 hours. If you enjoy doing side missions, it will take you 40-45 hours. For completionists who love searching every nook and cranny to hunt down all achievements or collectibles, the playtime will be around 60 hours.

Considering you go for the Legends Mode, or the New Game+ in Ghost of Tsushima on PC, you can expect well over 100 hours of game time.

5) PC-specific features

Ghost of Tsushima on PC will come with its own set of features (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Obviously, it's not a PC port of a PlayStation game without essential features such as support for Nvidia's DLSS, Intel XESS, or AMD FSR. Moreover, Ghost of Tsushima on PC will have features like Nvidia Reflex to stabilize the game's performance as you traverse the vast landscape of the island.

The game also supports 3440x1440 ultrawide display and even triple-monitor setups. Those who are looking forward to immersing themselves in the beautiful islands of Tsushima and Iki will be able to do so on the big screen.