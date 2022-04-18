"This game resembles basketball more than football": FIFA 22 players are unhappy with arcade nature of game

FIFA 22 has brought several new features and upgrades, which EA Sports claims have made it realistic. The new HyperMotion technology, available on next-gen consoles, is supposed to make the gameplay more realistic and dynamic.

However, the title still feels extremely arcade as far as actual gameplay is concerned. This has led to players showcasing their dissatisfaction over the issue.

When one user shared their opinion on the issue, others joined the queue, stating their problems with the game engine.

FIFA games, in general, have often been accused by players of being unrealistic. While every video game will have artistic freedom, many feel that EA Sports could do a far better job.

Once again, this came to the fore when gamers took to social media to highlight their problems. Considering that the issue has been raised almost seven months after the game's release, it's unlikely that things will improve much.

FIFA 22 players discuss arcade nature of gameplay

The main post was made by u/COK3Y5MURF, who posted a gameplay clip. They commented that the game feels less like football and more like basketball.

While the player didn't explicitly give out the reason, it's likely due to the arcade nature of the game. Many users have complained about how easy it is to dribble and retain the ball in the game.

It's pretty clear from the number of other responses that the problem is quite real. One gamer added that the video sums up FIFA 22 as it's easy to sit back and do nothing.

People are punished if players try to play aggressively in attack and defense. It makes the entire gameplay suffer and makes it dull.

Another player suggested that this type of gameplay is possible because there are auto-blocks in the game. If those are removed, things could improve radically and might prevent this kind of playstyle.

For some, these types of users are the worst, as they do skills without a need for them. Someone commented that they're okay with facing teams stacked with great footballer cards and special items. However, they will quit rivals matches if they find such opponents.

The blame is also on EA Sports to bear, according to some who added that a few users like to annoy others. Thanks to the developers, they're hardly punished, encouraging them to do such activities.

One gamer stated his displeasure with "elite players" and people's overreliance on skills. They said that it's better to recreate and play in a realistic style which can be better done in the seasonal modes.

One player felt sad at just how much the gameplay has shifted from reality. They blamed the lack of focus on the weight of footballer movements in the game.

Another user blamed the original post as a part of the problem. In the video, the OP just sits back with defenders and barely attempts to make a tackle, which adds to the passive nature of the game.

A gamer commented that there's a Volta mode where those who want to do more skills should play. It will make life easier for everyone.

They also wanted EA Sports to implement some stamina drain in FIFA 22 that will be spent if players do excess dribbles.

There is still some time left for FIFA 22 to complete its annual cycle, but it's unlikely that things will improve. There have been speculations that this year's title might be the last one under the FIFA brand.

It will be interesting to see if the developers implement a much more realistic style of play in their next game.

