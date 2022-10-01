"This is one of my lowest points" Twitch streamer HealthyGamer_GG reveals a truly embarrassing moment

Twitch streamer Alok "HealthyGamer_GG," also known as Dr. K, revealed a heartbreaking moment in a recent stream. In a moment that left his chat in stitches and people calling him a “true gamer,” Dr. K opened up about something from his college days shortly after he began dating his then-girlfriend.

He looked back at when he was in school, where he missed an undeniable chance with a girl. Though he admitted he was embarrassed about this incident, his chat appreciated the story:

“There are not many things I regret in life, but this is one of my lowest points.”

Twitch streamer HealthyGamer_GG revealed a particularly embarrassing moment

(Clip begins at 2:10:48)

Dr. K was speaking to his Twitch chat about incels in a recent stream. Alok Kanojia, an American psychiatrist and co-founder of the mental health coaching company “Healthy Gamer,” often discusses important topics concerning mental health on his stream.

He remarked that he didn’t get much attention from women when he was younger, especially in college. However, he eventually found a girlfriend, whom he later married. Back then, he was no longer looking for dates, which led to his story.

The Twitch streamer then shared what he called his “most idiotic moment” from his college days:

“Dr. K’s like, I’m bored in class! I’m gonna make a Tic-Tac-Toe board! Then I pass it to my friend next to me. And what she does, writes her phone number on it, and passes it back!”

He was completely oblivious to what this meant, showing just how little he understood women at the time. Before the story, he pointed out that he didn’t even realize he was in a relationship for the first month or two. The Twitch streamer laughed and continued:

“And my dumbass, I swear to God, this is not a lie, I’m not exaggerating one bit, my dumbass explains to her, ‘nah man, I’m tryin’ to play Tic-Tac-Toe! I don’t want your number! And then I pass it back!”

The chat loved the story, calling Alok a "Chad," "Based," and were heavily invested in the story he was telling.

“And she straight up starts crying and leaves the room. There are not many things I regret in life, but this is one of my lowest points.”

Looking back on this moment, he called it stupid and hurtful. He continued to talk about confidence in dealing with others, but he was not particularly proud of the incident, even if he did laugh at himself.

Reddit responds to Twitch streamer’s embarrassing story

A few people said this sounded like a story Squeex might tell on his stream. Other users hyped up both streamers, with another saying Dr. K and Squeex will be the same person if he gets over his “gaming addiction.”

One Redditor said that Dr. K had his priorities in order, while another made a Gigachad meme and posted it on Imgur. Many in the thread referred to him as Chad or Gigachad.

However, one Redditor seemed to have missed the point. Another user or two followed up, saying that the moral of the story was that Dr. K felt very stupid in how he reacted and also felt bad that he made someone cry.

No matter what, it was a pretty embarrassing story from the Twitch streamer. He went on to talk about the point of having confidence and much more in his discussions on incels. Though his audience appreciated his story, he continued to speak seriously about how clueless he was. He also apologized to the person if they happened to be watching or listening to him.

