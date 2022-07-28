"I'm going down the incel pipeline": Twitch streamer Squeex discusses his time on Tinder in college

Squeex, a well-known Super Mario 64 speedrunner and Twitch streamer, initiated a comical discussion in a stream two days ago. During the stream, he talked about having used Tinder in college and simply not having any luck.

Worried that he had been shadow-banned, he went online and found others who were claiming to have the same problem. Realizing that he was about to be indoctrinated into the incel culture, he immediately backed out. During the recent stream, he says:

“And then I see there’s a bunch of people who claim they’ve been shadow-banned. And then I realize, bro, I’m going down the incel pipeline! I gotta get off this s**t man!”

Twitch streamer talks about how he nearly found himself becoming an incel in college

(Clip begins at 4:58:50)

While working on a Super Mario 64 run, there wasn’t much to do as Squeex waited on the game to start. The Twitch streamer began talking about the time in college when he tried out Tinder to get some dates, saying:

“I downloaded Tinder while I was in college, and I was like, ‘Why am I not getting matches?’”

Squeex was concerned he wasn't getting any matches and feared he was shadow-banned. To address his concerns, he went on Reddit and quickly found people that had the same query or were claiming they'd been shadow-banned as well.

He came to a horrifying conclusion in that moment, realizing he was very close to being part of the incel culture. Incel is short for “involuntary celibate” and is a group of people who define themselves as being unable to get a romantic partner, despite badly wanting one.

However, Squeex did say he understood how people could get quickly overrun and influenced by ideologies online.

“Now I see how people are getting radicalized on the internet with this s**t! Jesus Christ! Get the hell out of there! Now I get it!

The Twitch streamer would laugh about the topic while discussing it, mocking the incel culture and how they blame other people and things for their problems in the world of romance, instead of taking accountability, saying:

“Just a bunch of cope of people saying, 'Oh, I’m shadowbanned, it’s a weird glitch, it must be a glitch! It can’t be me, right? You mean to tell me people aren’t swiping right on a picture of me holding a fish?'”

Before the clip ended, it sounded like he took a little shot at Andrew Tate and his particular ideologies by calling himself a “top G.” He said:

“Surely it’s the algorithm, right? Surely it is, not me. Now, I’m a top G! And now all of a sudden, I’m a top G, man. What the hell happened? What the f**k?”

Reddit members react to Twitch Streamer Squeex’s tale, discuss fish and Tinder algorithm

The Mario 64 speedrunner’s story did lead to an interesting discussion on the LivestreamFails sub-Reddit, with people talking about Tinder itself and how incel behavior seemed to be similar to losing in-game and blaming it on teammates.

One user joked that the problem is that these people don’t put enough fish in the photos and that the problem would be solved if they just used more fish in their photos.

Another Redditor compared being an incel to people who blame others for their rank in competitive games, saying that it’s easy to blame others and that it’s much harder to take accountability. This led to a discussion revolving around Tinder, as the app does tamper with its algorithm to encourage people to pay for the service.

Another person disagreed with the video game analogy because anyone can improve in a game with patience and practice. When it comes to Tinder, it’s a very superficial app, but not everyone who doesn’t get matches is because they are a gross slob.

And some people don’t think it’s an incel-like behavior to acknowledge it, but it is a problem to make that issue a person’s whole personality.

A few other users appreciated Squeex’s takes as well as Northernlion’s, talking about how the streamers are palette cleansers compared to the rest of the LSF sub-Reddit.

When it came to what Twitch Streamer said, one person had some interesting things to say that involved politics and critical thinking.

While talking about Tinder and incels gave the Twitch streamer an opportunity to laugh, it sparked a very serious discussion on Livestream Fails about dating, Tinder, and indoctrination.

