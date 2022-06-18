Watch: Twitch streamer Northernlion hilariously defends Dr. Morbius in court

While streaming 20 Minutes Till Dawn, Twitch streamer Northernlion hilariously talks about the Marvel film, Morbius. While talking about the 'It’s Morbin Time' meme that brought the film back to life, the streamer hypothetically defended the character Michael Morbius in a court of law. The character is accused of 'First Degree Morbing' in a hilarious clip during Northernlion’s stream.

Twitch streamer Northernlion hilariously defends Marvel’s Dr. Morbius

(Clip begins at 3:22:21)

While playing 20 Minutes Till Dawn, the Twitch streamer discussed Deepfakes, and while, people won’t be able to trust the footage of events are undoctored, the memes will be incredible. After giving a few suggestions, such as Madea in Dr. Strange, Saul Goodman defending Dr. Morbius came up.

This led to Northernlion doing a bit as Saul Goodman, doing exactly that - defending Morbius. He started by saying:

“Your honor, in my client’s defense, he did say ‘It’s Morbin’ Time’ before he Morbed. How can you - no no no, we gotta do it the opposite way.”

Northernlion wasn’t satisfied with his first attempt, so he turned it around and started over. He said:

“How could we consider this to be First Degree Morbing? First Degree Morbing requires intent! And what’s my client’s most famous catchphrase? ‘It’s Morbing Time’!”

His chat was laughing hysterically as the comical bit went on, dropping LUL emotes the whole time. The Twitch streamer continued his hypothetical defense of Michael Morbius, suggesting weaker charges. He said:

“Now, Ms. Jennifer Garner, did you hear my client, Dr. Michael Morbius, say ‘It’s Morbing Time’? No? Then I posit to the court that this could not be First Order Morbing! It’s Second, maybe Morbslaughter!”

In the background, even the Twitch streamer’s baby laughed and squealed:

“Even the baby liked that one.”

Reddit talks about Northernlion’s Baldness and the +2 meme

Reddit seemed to love the clip of Northernlion defending Morbius, but others would continue to meme, highlighting Northernlion’s baldness. One user wondered if he would apologize for 'first degree baldness,' but others disagreed, using the clip itself as evidence.

Another meme with its origins in Northernlion and Jerma’s streams came up, with a Redditor giving the clip a '+2.' A redditor was confused by this, but a loremaster came through to explain. During a Kane and Lynch stream, they would tell jokes. A good joke would add +2 minutes to the stream, and bad jokes would take away two minutes, via -2.

During the stream, the chat was filled with +2s, as Northernlion’s fans appreciated the comical bit he was doing.

Another user thought 'Morbslaughter' was the perfect way to end the bit by the Twitch streamer.

A few people talked about the actual game itself, 20 Minutes Till Dawn. The streamer was using the batgun in-game, and the topic of him winning with the said weapon came up. Unfortunately, according to one funny reply, he tried and lost all his hair in the process. Others figured the gun was incredibly easy to win with, though Northernlion, at that point, had not won.

Both Reddit and the streamer’s chat loved the comical moment, finding it hilarious that Northernlion came up with this off the top of his head and nailed it perfectly. While people may not be able to trust what they see in the future, when Deepfake technology is perfected, it could create some intensely hilarious moments, like the one the content creator cooked up.

