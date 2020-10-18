In recent years, there has been no shortage of hilarious streamer related incidents that are sure to leave you in splits. Today, Twitch has a host of different kind of streamers who inadvertently get themselves into funny situations. Quite a few streamers have ended up forgetting that they are on camera, while others simply fell asleep.

Of late, a new trend of ‘sleep-streams’ have also gained tractions and has resulted in some hilarious incidents. Regardless, the world of streaming never has a shortage of such incidents, with every other day a new one coming up. Recently, we saw another streamer orchestrate a rather funny incident on camera.

This Twitch Streamer has made it possible for viewers to actually 'flashbang' him on LiveStream

Quintin Crawford, better known by his online alias ‘Quin69’, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who plays games such as World of Warcraft, Path of Exile, and Diablo III. The streamer has around 550k followers on Twitch, along with about 164k subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent stream, we saw Quin getting ‘flashbanged’ by a viewer on chat. Flashbang is a common type of grenade that produces a bright flash and loud noise to temporarily stun or disorient people without causing any serious harm.

Image Credits: Quin69, Twitch

In the video that you can see at the end of the article, Quin can be seen playing a game. The streamer had given his viewers the option to activate a flash bang by simply sending a voice message.

As you can see, a viewer activates the ‘flashbang’, and then goes on to compliment the streamer’s t-shirt. The flashbang itself looks believable, with a piercing sound and bright light taking over the screen. Further, the streamer acted to be disoriented quite expertly.

Image Credits: Quin69, Twitch

Once done, he went on to acknowledge the compliment given to his shirt.

Advertisement

“This shirt dude? It is my Diablo shirt!”

Regardless, Quin has indeed come up with a hilarious way of engaging with his viewers, and acted out the scenario quite expertly. You can watch the incident in the video below.