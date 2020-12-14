Throwback: Pokimane struggles to contain laughter after streamer suggests they "live" together

Here's a look back at an incident when Imane "Pokimane" Anys could not control her laughter when asked by a fellow streamer to live with him.

The 24-year-old was streaming on Twitch and decided to engage with fellow internet personality Dimitri "Greekgodx" Raymondo Antonatos. The latter began to flirt with Pokimane, who could hardly contain her laughter!

Greekgodx suggested to Pokimane that they start living together in a house. The YouTuber/Twitch streamer also started talking about how their lives would look like and proposed they let their relationship advance slowly.

Pokimane can hardly keep a straight face after streamer's live-in quip

Pokimane is a variety streamer who plays games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and more recently, Among Us. She has also been involved in several controversies, with quite a few feuds with fellow creators such as Keemstar, ItsAGundam, and Leafy.

However, her past controversies have not affected her loyal community, as quite a few fans show a tendency to protect and defend the Morocco-born streamer through thick and thin.

Greekgodx, meanwhile, is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer who also plays various games. This list includes COD: Warzone and Valorant, while quite a few of his streams are of the "IRL" or "Just Chatting" genre.

Advertisement

In a stream, the two personalities were engaging with each other when Greekgodx suggested that the two move into the same house.

"A house with like streamers in. It will be you and me, and then we could have a house. And then after stream we can hang out and stuff, and then we could like go out, walk around and then afterwards we could be like 'okay, good night' and then you will say 'goodnight'."

Greekgodx was only kidding around. However, he did talk about a rather romantic scenario where Pokimane would be "cold during the nights," and he would come to "warm her up."

As seen in the video above, Pokimane could hardly control her laughter when her fellow streamer suggested that the two get a streamer house.

Pokimane ended up “friend-zoning him” when he eventually asked her out, although the interaction itself was hilarious.