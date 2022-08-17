Tighnari's signature artifacts and weapon stats in Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just a few days away from being released, with players about to get a brand new region, characters, events, and much more. The latest 5-star character will also have his feature banner, alongside the new 4-stars. Tighnari is the new 5-star, wielding a Bow alongside the new Dendro element.

Typically, HoYoverse will also release his signature weapon, alongside highly synergized artifacts. The weapon is called Hunter's Path and will have its featured banner alongside other weapons in the game. However, new artifacts will be free to obtain with resins via domains in Sumeru.

The following article lists the stats of Tighnari's signature weapon and the most suitable artifact set for him.

Hunter's Path signature weapon stats alongside Tighnari's best artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Signature weapon

Hunter's Path, the upcoming 5-star signature Bow for Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari's signature weapon is called Hunter's Path, which will typically synergize with the upcoming 5-star Dendro wielder. It has a base ATK of 44 and a Crit Rate of 9.6% at level 1. Its resonance skill at rank 1 states the following:

"Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s."

At max resonance, the user will gain a 24% elemental damage bonus, alongside the charged attack damage by 320% of Elemental Mastery. Each resonance requires a copy of the weapon and a total of 30,000 Mora. All ascension materials are based in Sumeru, so there's no chance for anyone to pre-farm them now.

2) Artifacts

Upcoming artifact set in Sumeru update 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the new location, players will get access to new puzzles and domains. Hence, there will be a chance to gain more new artifacts from completing them. After the release of Genshin Impact 3.0, two new artifact sets will be free to obtain with brand new stats. They are called Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams.

Both of the aforementioned artifacts consist of stats that are decent enough to be Tighnari's kit. The Deepwood Memories set grants the following perks:

2-piece set: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-piece set: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Gilded Dreams artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similarly, the Gilded Dreams artifact will grant the following perks:

2-piece set: Elemental Mastery +80.

4-piece set: Within eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to three characters. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is all set to be released on August 24, with the expected release time being 11:00 (UTC +8).

