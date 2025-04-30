Time until Ciaccona releases in Wuthering Waves

The Wuthering Waves community has been anticipating Ciaccona’s arrival as a playable character for quite some time now. Kuro Games has confirmed that she will debut in the second phase of version 2.3, which officially kicks off on May 22, 2025. The 5-star Resonator hails from the Aero element, wields a Pistol, and is capable of inflicting the Erosion effect on targets.

Ad

She is a sub-DPS and a staple companion for the Aero Rover that fans would want to summon. However, tracking her arrival can be tricky, as her banner release timing will vary based on server locations. With that in mind, this article will present countdowns showing the time until Ciaconna releases in WuWa across different regions.

When does Ciaccona release in Wuthering Waves?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As specified, the second phase of the Wuthering Waves anniversary banner will introduce Ciaccona to the playable roster. Her banner will be available from May 22 to June 11, 2025, based on the official calendar. Players can find the timing of her debut across servers from Asia, Europe, and America in the following section:

Ciaconna release countdown for Asia/ SEA servers

Asia and SEA servers will be the first to see Ciaccona’s release in WuWa 2.3. Her banner will be available on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). Players can use the countdown below to track her debut:

Ad

Ad

Ciaconna release countdown for the Europe server

Europe will be the next to welcome Ciaccona’s arrival as the playable character. Players belonging to this region should be able to summon the Resonator on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1). The timer below will help them track her banner release:

Ad

Ciaconna release countdown for the America server

Servers in America will be the last to receive Ciaconna’s banner in version 2.3. She will arrive on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5), to be exact. The following countdown displays the remaining time:

Ad

Wuthering Waves Ciaccona banner details

Ciaccona banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update awaits Ciaccona's banner, which will also feature a few 4-star Resonators. A special convene commemorating the game's first anniversary will also be available during the second phase of the update, containing multiple rerun characters.

Ad

Here are the 4-star units on Ciaccona's banner:

Danjin: Havoc - Sword

Havoc - Sword Yangyang: Aero - Sword

Aero - Sword Mortefi: Fusion - Pistol

The anniversary rerun banner will feature the following Resonators:

Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade

Spectro - Broadblade Changli: Fusion - Sword

Fusion - Sword Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol

Glacio - Pistol Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet

Havoc - Gauntlet Brant: Fusion - Sword

The signature options for the 5-star characters will be available on the corresponding weapon banner.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.