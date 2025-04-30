Time until Ciaccona releases in Wuthering Waves

The Wuthering Waves community has been anticipating Ciaccona’s arrival as a playable character for quite some time now. Kuro Games has confirmed that she will debut in the second phase of version 2.3, which officially kicks off on May 22, 2025. The 5-star Resonator hails from the Aero element, wields a Pistol, and is capable of inflicting the Erosion effect on targets.
She is a sub-DPS and a staple companion for the Aero Rover that fans would want to summon. However, tracking her arrival can be tricky, as her banner release timing will vary based on server locations. With that in mind, this article will present countdowns showing the time until Ciaconna releases in WuWa across different regions.
When does Ciaccona release in Wuthering Waves?
As specified, the second phase of the Wuthering Waves anniversary banner will introduce Ciaccona to the playable roster. Her banner will be available from May 22 to June 11, 2025, based on the official calendar. Players can find the timing of her debut across servers from Asia, Europe, and America in the following section:
Ciaconna release countdown for Asia/ SEA servers
Asia and SEA servers will be the first to see Ciaccona’s release in WuWa 2.3. Her banner will be available on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). Players can use the countdown below to track her debut:
Ciaconna release countdown for the Europe server
Europe will be the next to welcome Ciaccona’s arrival as the playable character. Players belonging to this region should be able to summon the Resonator on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1). The timer below will help them track her banner release:
Ciaconna release countdown for the America server
Servers in America will be the last to receive Ciaconna’s banner in version 2.3. She will arrive on May 22, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5), to be exact. The following countdown displays the remaining time:
Wuthering Waves Ciaccona banner details
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update awaits Ciaccona's banner, which will also feature a few 4-star Resonators. A special convene commemorating the game's first anniversary will also be available during the second phase of the update, containing multiple rerun characters.
Here are the 4-star units on Ciaccona's banner:
- Danjin: Havoc - Sword
- Yangyang: Aero - Sword
- Mortefi: Fusion - Pistol
The anniversary rerun banner will feature the following Resonators:
- Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade
- Changli: Fusion - Sword
- Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol
- Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet
- Brant: Fusion - Sword
The signature options for the 5-star characters will be available on the corresponding weapon banner.
