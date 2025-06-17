Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program schedule was announced recently. It will air globally on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). During the broadcast, the hosts will disclose information related to the upcoming update and showcase the playable characters, giving players an insight into the activities, events, and content they will receive in the forthcoming patch.

Additionally, Trailblazers will get to redeem several codes (three to be exact) during this livestream that will grant them various freebies. This article features a countdown that tracks how much time is left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream begins.

Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 live broadcast airs worldwide, explored

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program live stream, titled “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will air globally on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Due to timezone differences worldwide, the broadcast will commence at a different time in every region.

Players in these regions may face difficulty finding the commencement time of the live telecast. Therefore, we have added a universal countdown in the following section. When the timer ends, the version 3.4 special program will begin.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

Besides the countdown, here is a timetable of when the “For the Sun is Set to Die” broadcast will air globally:

America

Timezone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 20, 2025 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) June 20, 2025 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) June 20, 2025 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 20, 2025 7:30 am

Europe

Timezone Date Time Western European Summer Time (WEST) June 20, 2025 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

June 20, 2025 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

June 20, 2025 2:30 pm

Asia

Timezone Date Time Indian Standard Time June 20, 2025 5 pm China Standard Time June 20, 2025 7:30 pm Japan Standard Time June 20, 2025 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time June 20, 2025 8:30 pm

The upcoming program can be watched live on the developers’ official YouTube and Twitch channels. Also, multiple versions featuring different languages will be available on the respective channels. For example, Trailblazers can watch the Japanese version of the livestream from the title’s official Japanese YouTube channel, and so on.

Additionally, viewers can redeem a total of three codes that will be released throughout the broadcast, one at a time, allowing them to get various important materials, such as Stellar Jades. The items players can receive from all codes are:

Traveler’s Guide x5

Refined Aether x4

Credits x50,000

Stellar Jades x300

