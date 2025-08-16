Time until Mualani rerun banner in Genshin Impact 5.8

Mualani is a 5-star Hydro main DPS character initially released during Genshin Impact version 5.0. She will have her first rerun banner during the second half of version 5.8, scheduled on August 19, 2025. Since she got her first rerun after eight patches, fans who want her should try to do so during version 5.8.On that note, this article lists the release dates and times along with the countdown for the Mualani rerun banner for various servers in Genshin Impact version 5.8.Also read: Time until Chasca rerun in Genshin Impact 5.8Countdown for Mualani rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 5.8HoYoverse has officially announced the details of Mualani's rerun banner in version 5.8 on X. This banner will go live on August 19, 2025, and stay in-game till September 9, 2025. Mualani's signature weapon, Surf's Up, will also be featured on the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation during this time.The details about the 4-star weapons and characters that would be featured on the Character and Weapon banners have also been revealed. These are the 4-star characters who will be featured on Mualani's rerun banner:Bennett (Pyro Sword)Ororon (Electro Bow)Ifa (Anemo Catalyst)Meanwhile, these are all of the 5-star and 4-star weapons that will be featured during Mualani's rerun banner in version 5.8:Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst)Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (5-star Bow)Waveriding Whirl (4-star Catalyst)Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-star Bow)Fruitful Hook (4-star Claymore)Since Mualani's rerun banner comes during the second half of version 5.8, its release timings are different for Asia, Europe, and America servers. Her rerun would be released first on the Asia server, followed by the Europe and America servers. Below is a countdown for the release of Mualani's banner in version 5.8 for various servers:Asia serverFor players on the Asia server, Mualani's rerun banner will be released on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Here's a countdown for the time left until the release of Mualani's banner in version 5.8: Also read - Genshin Impact 5.8 second half: Events, banners, and countdownEurope serverMualani's rerun banner will hit the Europe server on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1). Players on this server must wait for a few more hours when compared to the Asia server before they can wish for Mualani in version 5.8. Below is a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of this banner:Also read - Best Genshin Impact Mualani build guide: Artifacts, weapons, team comps, and moreAmerica serverFor the American server, the rerun banner for Mualani in version 5.8 will go live on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC - 5). Here's a countdown for the time left until the release of her banner:Also read: Genshin Impact Tracing Vanishing Trails event guide