Time until Wuthering Waves 2.1 releases worldwide

Wuthering Waves version 2.1 is all set to release on February 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). This new update will not only release two new 5-Star Resonators, Phoebe and Brant but also expand the map of Rinascita. Since this update is a major version update, developers will conduct server maintenance before the new version goes live. This maintenance is scheduled to last for a total of seven hours, following which players can login to the game and experience all the new content in version 2.1.

This article provides details regarding the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update timings, along with a countdown to help keep track of when the new version goes live.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 release timing and countdown

As announced by Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves 2.1 will be released on February 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Maintenance for the same will begin seven hours prior to that (on February 13, 2025, at 4 AM). While maintenance is ongoing, servers for the game will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game.

Here is a countdown to help keep track of exactly when the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update will be releasing:

This countdown applies for players across all servers, as the version 2.1 update will release simultaneously across all the servers. Once the timer hits zero, Wuthering Waves 2.1 will go live, and players will be able to log back into the game and play the new version content.

Additionally, here is a list of when Wuthering Waves 2.1 will release based on specific time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 12, 2025, at 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 12, 2025, at 8 pm

Central Standard Time (CST/CT): February 12, 2025, at 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 12, 2025, at 10 pm

Western European Time (WET) : February 13, 2025, at 3 am

Central European Time (CET): February 13, 2025, at 4 am

Eastern European Time (EET): February 13, 2025, at 5 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): February 13, 2025, at 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): February 13, 2025, at 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 13, 2025, at 12 pm

Australian Eastern Time (AET): February 13, 2025, at 2 pm

All players will be compensated accordingly for the server downtime (with 300 Astrites and 2 Crystal Solvents) once they log back into the game after version 2.1 goes live.

