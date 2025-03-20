Time until Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream is scheduled to premiere globally on March 21, 2025, and it will unveil all the exciting content set to arrive with the upcoming patch. The highlight will be Cantarella’s gameplay showcase, given that she is the featured 5-star Resonator from the new update. Kuro Games has also dispatched special redemption codes in the previous broadcasts, and the same can be expected from the next one.

Players will likely be eager to tune into the telecast to learn about everything the patch has in store. To help them do so, this article presents a countdown timer to track the time until the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream.

What time does Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream premiere worldwide?

Kuro Games will officially conduct the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream on March 21, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). The timing will vary for viewers depending on their location, as the telecast will premiere globally. To avoid confusion regarding when to tune in to the global premiere, we've added a countdown timer below displaying the remaining time.

Those interested in learning about the upcoming patch can tune into the telecast via the game's YouTube and Twitch channels, once the above timer reaches zero. They might also want to refer to the following list to track the version 2.2 livestream schedule for the major regions:

Americas

Pacific Daylight Time: March 21, 2025, at 4:00 AM

March 21, 2025, at 4:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time: March 21, 2025, at 5:00 AM

March 21, 2025, at 5:00 AM Central Daylight Time: March 21, 2025, at 6:00 AM

March 21, 2025, at 6:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time: March 21, 2025, at 7:00 AM

Europe

Western European Time: March 21, 2025, at 11:00 PM

March 21, 2025, at 11:00 PM Central European Time: March 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM

March 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern European Time: March 21, 2025, at 1:00 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time: March 21, 2025, at 4:30 PM

March 21, 2025, at 4:30 PM China Standard Time: March 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM

March 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM Japanese Standard Time: March 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM

March 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM Korea Standard Time: March 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM

Version 2.2 livestream code details

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes will reward around 300 Astrites to players alongside other in-game resources. These can be used to summon and build Cantarella or other upcoming characters. To acquire the freebies, players can redeem the codes via the in-game menu before the expiration window.

Upon activation, the resources will be delivered to the player's in-game mailbox, which can be accessed by clicking on the envelope icon within the Pause menu.

