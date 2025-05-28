Time until Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream

Kuro Games will officially conduct the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream to unveil every bit of content from the next patch. Players can expect to learn about the upcoming events and characters featured on the future banners. Speaking of which, Cartethyia and Lupa have been confirmed to debut as 5-star Resonators in patch 2.4.

Ad

Therefore, the special broadcast will further showcase their abilities and gameplay. For those interested in finding out what the next update has in store, this article presents a countdown to the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream.

When does Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the official announcements, the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream will air on May 30, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). As always, the timing for global broadcasts differs based on the viewer's location. The following countdown will help them track the time until the version 2.4 telecast premieres worldwide:

Ad

We have also presented the livestream schedule across major regions in the list below to further prevent confusion regarding the time zone differences.

Americas(May 30, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:00 am

: 4:00 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:00 am

: 5:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:00 am

: 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:00 am

Europe (May 30, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 12:00 pm

: 12:00 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:00 pm

: 1:00 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:00 pm

Asia (May 30, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 4:30 pm

: 4:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:00 pm

: 7:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:00 pm

: 8:00 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:00 pm

Ad

Also read: How to get The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

To watch the WuWa 2.4 livestream, viewers must visit the game's official YouTube and Twitch platforms at the specified time. Fans might want to tune in to grab the special redemption codes, which the host will share at certain intervals during the telecast. They can be activated to obtain rewards like Astrites, Shell Credit, and other resources.

The redemption methods are quite straightforward and can be initiated via the in-game menu. The free Astrites can be used to summon Cartethyia or Lupa in version 2.4. Their banner details, alongside their kit details, will be unveiled during the special broadcast.

Ad

It is worth noting that the officials usually share three codes during the livestream, and they remain active for roughly 24 hours. Players must be quick to redeem them to avoid missing out on the freebies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.