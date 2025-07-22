Time until Wuthering Waves 2.5 update releases globally

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is nearing its global release, and it will bring in new story quests, events, and banners. The patch is scheduled to launch on July 24, 2025, and will also see the Phrolova's official debut as a playable 5-star character. Players would want to tune in to find out what the plot has in store and summon the new Havoc DPS from the limited-time banner.To help them track the WuWa 2.5 update, this article presents a countdown displaying the remaining time.When does Wuthering Waves 2.5 update release worldwide?Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update release and maintenance schedule. The new patch will go live simultaneously across all servers on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a seven-hour downtime. Players in America will see the update on July 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences.To avoid confusion about the patch's release, we've provided a countdown to track the remaining time:Readers might also want to check the WuWa 2.5 update release schedule across major regions, as specified below:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (July 24, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (July 24, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmWhat’s new in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update?The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream has unveiled the fresh content featured in the patch. Here’s a brief overview:Phrolova is the new 5-star Resonator in Version 2.5. Her banner will arrive in the first phase.Roccia, Brant, and Cantarella are the rerun characters.Unfading Melody of Life story quest will bring Rover back to the Ragunna.Overture Quests will be added to the game to provide more insight into the future plot.Rover will also venture into the new area called the Fabricatorium of the Deep.Multiple Nightmare Echoes will be introduced in the patch alongside a new Sonata Effect.Phantasma Dreamland and other events will be available rewarding Astrites to participants.Several quality-of-life updates will be added to the game, including an automatic Echo lock and discard feature.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.