Time until Wuthering Waves 2.6 update releases globally

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 26, 2025 19:48 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 key artwork
We look at the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update global release countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is right around the corner, and it will explore the Septimont's characters and their stories. The patch, scheduled to release on August 28, 2025, will also feature the undefeated gladiator, Augusta, and the renowned priestess, Iuno, from the region. This should leave players excited about the new 5-star Resonators and everything the next update has to offer.

In this article, we explore the WuWa 2.6 release window and present a countdown to track its global launch.

When does Wuthering Waves 2.6 update release worldwide?

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is scheduled to release globally on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a seven-hour-long maintenance, beginning at 4 am (UTC+8). The timings will differ for players based on their locations.

Moreover, servers in America will receive the update on August 27, 2025. Since the time zone differences could confuse those tracking the update, we have attached a countdown that actively displays the time until it goes live:

Here are the dates and times for the WuWa 2.6 release across major regions:

America (August 27, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (August 28, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (August 28, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Wuthering Waves 2.6 Phase 1 banner details

Augusta will arrive in the first phase (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta will arrive in the first phase (Image via Kuro Games)

The Phase 1 Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners will roll out simultaneously with the update. Hence, players can track the featured characters with the above countdown. Kuro Games has confirmed that Augusta will debut as a 5-star Resonator in the first phase of the patch.

She will be accompanied by Carlotta and Shorekeeper via separate rerun banners. The list below details all the characters players can summon in Phase 1:

  • Augusta (5-star): Broadblade, Electro
  • Carlotta (5-star): Pistols, Glacio
  • Shorekeeper (5-star): Rectifier, Spectro
  • Youhu (4-star): Gauntlets, Glacio
  • Chixia (4-star): Pistols, Fusion
  • Yuanwu (4-star): Gauntlets, Electro

The corresponding weapon banner will feature Thunderflare Dominion, a new 5-star broadblade that serves as Augusta’s signature option. Players can also summon the weapons of the rerun characters.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

