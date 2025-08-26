Time until Wuthering Waves 2.6 update releases globally

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is right around the corner, and it will explore the Septimont's characters and their stories. The patch, scheduled to release on August 28, 2025, will also feature the undefeated gladiator, Augusta, and the renowned priestess, Iuno, from the region. This should leave players excited about the new 5-star Resonators and everything the next update has to offer.In this article, we explore the WuWa 2.6 release window and present a countdown to track its global launch.When does Wuthering Waves 2.6 update release worldwide?The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is scheduled to release globally on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a seven-hour-long maintenance, beginning at 4 am (UTC+8). The timings will differ for players based on their locations.Moreover, servers in America will receive the update on August 27, 2025. Since the time zone differences could confuse those tracking the update, we have attached a countdown that actively displays the time until it goes live:Here are the dates and times for the WuWa 2.6 release across major regions:America (August 27, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (August 28, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (August 28, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmWuthering Waves 2.6 Phase 1 banner detailsAugusta will arrive in the first phase (Image via Kuro Games)The Phase 1 Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners will roll out simultaneously with the update. Hence, players can track the featured characters with the above countdown. Kuro Games has confirmed that Augusta will debut as a 5-star Resonator in the first phase of the patch.She will be accompanied by Carlotta and Shorekeeper via separate rerun banners. The list below details all the characters players can summon in Phase 1:Augusta (5-star): Broadblade, ElectroCarlotta (5-star): Pistols, GlacioShorekeeper (5-star): Rectifier, SpectroYouhu (4-star): Gauntlets, GlacioChixia (4-star): Pistols, FusionYuanwu (4-star): Gauntlets, ElectroThe corresponding weapon banner will feature Thunderflare Dominion, a new 5-star broadblade that serves as Augusta’s signature option. Players can also summon the weapons of the rerun characters.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.