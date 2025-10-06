Time until Wuthering Waves 2.7 update releases globally

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is right on the horizon, and it will feature new story quests, banners, and events. The patch launching globally on October 9, 2025, will also see the arrival of Galbrena and Quiuyuan, two highly anticipated 5-star units. Players will want to summon the former if they lack a DPS unit.

Ad

On the other hand, Quiuyuan fits the sub-DPS role and is an equally potent character to pull in the upcoming update. This article provides a universal countdown and regional timing to help players track the new WuWa patch.

When does Wuthering Waves 2.7 update release worldwide?

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Wuthering Waves Version 2.7 Official Trailer | Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides Beneath the Dark Tide, It stirs once more... ALL HOPE WILL BE SWEPT AWAY! Wuthering Waves Version 2.7 "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" is set to launch on October 9th (UTC+8)! #WutheringWaves

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Due to the time zone differences, servers in America will receive the new patch on October 8, 2025. Players from different regions will likely be confused regarding the release timing.

Here’s a countdown to help them track the remaining time:

Ad

Readers might also want to check out the WuWa 2.7 launch schedule across major regions:

America (October 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (October 9, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Wuthering Waves 2.7 first phase banner characters and weapons

Galbrena is heading to Phase 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banner will introduce Galbrena to the playable roster. She is a main DPS unit from the Fusion element who wields a pistol in combat. Lupa will also accompany her throughout the Phase 1 banner.

Ad

The list below further details all the characters players can obtain in the first half of the patch:

Galbrena (5-star): Fusion, Pistol user

(5-star): Fusion, Pistol user Lupa (5-star): Fusion, Broadblade user

(5-star): Fusion, Broadblade user Sanhua (4-star): Glacio, Sword user

(4-star): Glacio, Sword user Mortefi (4-star): Fusion, Pistol user

(4-star): Fusion, Pistol user Lumi (4-star): Electro, Broadblade user

The corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature pick of Galbrena and Lupa, with some 4-star options. Here are the details:

Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)

(5-star Pistols) Wildfire Mark (5-star Broadblade)

(5-star Broadblade) Novaburst (4-star Pistols)

(4-star Pistols) Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)

(4-star Broadblade) Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.