Time until Wuthering Waves 2.7 update releases globally

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is right on the horizon, and it will feature new story quests, banners, and events. The patch launching globally on October 9, 2025, will also see the arrival of Galbrena and Quiuyuan, two highly anticipated 5-star units. Players will want to summon the former if they lack a DPS unit.
On the other hand, Quiuyuan fits the sub-DPS role and is an equally potent character to pull in the upcoming update. This article provides a universal countdown and regional timing to help players track the new WuWa patch.
When does Wuthering Waves 2.7 update release worldwide?
The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Due to the time zone differences, servers in America will receive the new patch on October 8, 2025. Players from different regions will likely be confused regarding the release timing.
Here’s a countdown to help them track the remaining time:
Readers might also want to check out the WuWa 2.7 launch schedule across major regions:
America (October 8, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (October 9, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (October 9, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Wuthering Waves 2.7 first phase banner characters and weapons
The first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banner will introduce Galbrena to the playable roster. She is a main DPS unit from the Fusion element who wields a pistol in combat. Lupa will also accompany her throughout the Phase 1 banner.
The list below further details all the characters players can obtain in the first half of the patch:
- Galbrena (5-star): Fusion, Pistol user
- Lupa (5-star): Fusion, Broadblade user
- Sanhua (4-star): Glacio, Sword user
- Mortefi (4-star): Fusion, Pistol user
- Lumi (4-star): Electro, Broadblade user
The corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature pick of Galbrena and Lupa, with some 4-star options. Here are the details:
- Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)
- Wildfire Mark (5-star Broadblade)
- Novaburst (4-star Pistols)
- Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)
- Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)
