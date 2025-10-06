Time until Wuthering Waves 2.7 update releases globally

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:35 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.7 key artwork
Wuthering Waves 2.7 update release date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is right on the horizon, and it will feature new story quests, banners, and events. The patch launching globally on October 9, 2025, will also see the arrival of Galbrena and Quiuyuan, two highly anticipated 5-star units. Players will want to summon the former if they lack a DPS unit.

Ad

On the other hand, Quiuyuan fits the sub-DPS role and is an equally potent character to pull in the upcoming update. This article provides a universal countdown and regional timing to help players track the new WuWa patch.

When does Wuthering Waves 2.7 update release worldwide?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Due to the time zone differences, servers in America will receive the new patch on October 8, 2025. Players from different regions will likely be confused regarding the release timing.

Here’s a countdown to help them track the remaining time:

Ad

Readers might also want to check out the WuWa 2.7 launch schedule across major regions:

America (October 8, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 9, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (October 9, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Wuthering Waves 2.7 first phase banner characters and weapons

Galbrena is heading to Phase 1 (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena is heading to Phase 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banner will introduce Galbrena to the playable roster. She is a main DPS unit from the Fusion element who wields a pistol in combat. Lupa will also accompany her throughout the Phase 1 banner.

Ad

The list below further details all the characters players can obtain in the first half of the patch:

  • Galbrena (5-star): Fusion, Pistol user
  • Lupa (5-star): Fusion, Broadblade user
  • Sanhua (4-star): Glacio, Sword user
  • Mortefi (4-star): Fusion, Pistol user
  • Lumi (4-star): Electro, Broadblade user

The corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature pick of Galbrena and Lupa, with some 4-star options. Here are the details:

  • Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)
  • Wildfire Mark (5-star Broadblade)
  • Novaburst (4-star Pistols)
  • Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)
  • Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications