Time until Wuthering Waves anniversary livestream

Wuthering Waves will officially commemorate the first anniversary during the version 2.3 update. The patch’s official livestream, scheduled to premiere globally on April 19, 2025, will further unveil what Kuro Games has planned for reaching the milestone. Additionally, players can look forward to the official showcase of Zani and Ciaccona, two highly anticipated 5-star Resonators.

Rovers will also be interested in claiming the redemption code shared during the telecast, as it yields 300 Astrite and other resources. This article further presents a countdown to help readers track the Wuthering Waves anniversary livestream.

When does Wuthering Waves anniversary livestream premiere worldwide?

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream for the anniversary will air on April 19, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). The broadcast will highlight all exciting content from the patch, including the banner of Zani and Ciaccona. Those interested in learning about the character, alongside the anniversary rewards, can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at the scheduled time.

The timing will vary depending on the viewer's region. They can refer to the countdown below to track the time until the Wuthering Waves anniversary livestream premiere worldwide:

Readers might also want to check out the official anniversary livestream schedule for major regions, as specified below:

Americas

Pacific Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 4 am

April 19, 2025, at 4 am Mountain Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 5 am

April 19, 2025, at 5 am Central Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 6 am

April 19, 2025, at 6 am Eastern Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 7 am

Europe

Western European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 12 pm

April 19, 2025, at 12 pm Central European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 1 pm

April 19, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 2 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:30 pm

April 19, 2025, at 4:30 pm China Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 7 pm

April 19, 2025, at 7 pm Japanese Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 8 pm

April 19, 2025, at 8 pm Korea Standard Time: April 19, at 8 pm

Kuro Games has dropped a first-anniversary trailer before the Special Broadcast, and it shows chibi versions of different Resonators. Perhaps one of the upcoming events will be associated with them. The telecast host will unveil the details and share three special codes, each containing free rewards.

As is with previous livestream codes, players should be able to claim them to obtain 300x Astrites and other in-game resources. It must be done quickly, as the offer will be available for a limited time.

