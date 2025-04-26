Time until Zani releases in Wuthering Waves

Zani will debut in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, on April 29, 2025. She is a highly anticipated 5-star Resonator who wields a Gauntlet to brawl her way to victory in battle. Her abilities deal AoE Spectro DMG and apply the frazzle effects, compelling opponents to take damage over time.

For those planning to summon Zani in WuWa 2.3, this article presents a countdown timer to track her arrival.

When does Zani release in Wuthering Waves?

Zani is set to debut in the first phase of Wuthering Waves 2.3, which kicks off with the update on April 29, 2025. As such, her banner will be available simultaneously across all servers. However, players might be confused about its release time, as it will vary based on their location.

For instance, Zani’s banner will be released in America at 8 pm PDT on April 28, 2025, and the release time will change accordingly for other regions. Hence, a universal countdown like the one below will help players track the debut of the 5-star Resonator:

Rovers might also want to check the Zani’s release date and time across major regions, as specified below:

America (April 28, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 29, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 29, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Wuthering Waves Zani banner details

Zani banner (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner is the first half and will feature Zani alongside multiple rerun characters. The latter will be available via a special anniversary banner, where players can select and summon the Resonator they want. Additionally, their signature weapons will be available in the corresponding convenes.

Here are the characters players can obtain from the new banner in Phase 1:

Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet

(5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade

(4-star): Electro - Broadblade Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade

(4-star): Havoc - Broadblade Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet

The anniversary banner will feature the following rerun characters:

Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade

Aero - Broadblade Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier

Electro - Rectifier Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier

Glacio - Rectifier Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet

Electro - Gauntlet Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier

Rovers can summon the following 5-star weapons in the first phase of version 2.3:

Blazing Justice (Gauntlet)

(Gauntlet) Verdant Summit (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Stringmaster (Rectifier)

(Rectifier) Rime-Draped Sprouts (Rectifier)

(Rectifier) Verity’s Handle (Gauntlet)

(Gauntlet) Luminous Hymn (Rectifier)

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

