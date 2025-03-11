Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance ends

The Zenless Zone Zero community is excited for the version 1.6 update, as it will introduce two highly anticipated characters, Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger. Scheduled to release on March 12, 2025, according to the official press release, the patch will also bring fresh events and game modes that will offer various rewards. Players can proceed to the update only after HoYoverse completes the mandatory maintenance, which will roughly last for five hours.

This article presents a countdown timer to track the time until ZZZ 1.6 maintenance ends and outlines the server downtime duration for major regions.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance end?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update maintenance is expected to roll out on March 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The downtime is estimated to last for five hours, so the patch should be live at 11 am (UTC+8). The timing may differ for players depending on their regions, which could be confusing to track.

To help them, we have attached a universal countdown below displaying the time until ZZZ 1.6 maintenance ends:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance duration

Having preloaded the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 patch files, players must buckle up for the waiting game. The server downtime duration across different regions has been outlined below:

America (March 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time : 3 PM to 8 PM

: 3 PM to 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time : 4 PM to 9 PM

: 4 PM to 9 PM Central Daylight Time : 5 PM to 10 PM

: 5 PM to 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM to 11 PM

Europe (March 11-12, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 10 pm to 3 am

(WET): 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET): 11 pm to 4 am

(CET): 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (March 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am

(IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am to 11 am

(CST): 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am to 12 pm

(JST): 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am to 11 am

(PHT): 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Zenless Zone Zero first phase banner

Soldier 0 Anby is featured in the first phase banner (Image via HoYoverse)

After the update, players can wish on the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 first phase banner right away. It will introduce Soldier 0 Anby and Pulchra to the playable roster. The former is the S-Rank unit that Proxies will likely want to get in the next patch.

Here are the characters that will be obtainable in the first half:

Silver Soldier Anby (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Burnice (S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style

(S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style

(A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the following options:

Severed Innocence (Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option)

(Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option) Flamemaker Shaker (Burnice’s signature option)

(Burnice’s signature option) Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)

(A-Rank, Stun) Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

