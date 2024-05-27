7 tips and tricks to level up faster in XDefiant

It takes a long time to level up your rank in Ubisoft’s latest title XDefiant. However, with a combination of strategies and some tricks, you can advance faster. There are 24 weapons in the game that can contribute to increasing your rank by helping you gain XP. It is important to choose the right firearms to get kills since you gain more XP with each kill.

This article will offer seven tips and tricks to level up faster in XDefiant.

Strategies to level up faster in XDefiant

1) Completing the in-game daily and weekly challenges

Daily Challenges in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Challenges can provide you lots of XP so you should complete challenges regularly. Every day, there will be new challenges that you should finish before logging off. Moreover, there are some base challenges and faction challenges that can earn you more than 10,000 XP, which will play a key role in helping you level up faster.

It is recommended that you always check for in-game challenges and complete them as soon as possible.

2) Play the Escort mode

Escort mode in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Another way to rank up in this title is to play the Escort mode, which is an objective base mode. This Objective base mode offers you more XP than the default team vs team fight mode. In Objective base mode, you have to complete a few objectives to gain XP. You can also play Zone Control and Occupy, which are also good options to complete objectives and earn XP.

3) Use Booster

Activate Booster XP (Image via Ubisoft)

Booster helps you rank up faster because you get 100XP for one kill and you need 35 kills to level up. It also doubles your XP, which means if you get 20 kills at the end of a round, you will get 40 kills worth of XP, so this is a good way to increase your level. Additionally, it moves you along the Battlepass faster, so you can earn more XP and unlock weapon skins.

4) Proper utilization of Faction Abilities

Utilize Factions abilities properly (Image via Ubisoft)

There are five factions in this title and utilizing their abilities properly can help you earn tons of XP. Effective use of abilities can turn the tide of a match and result in you earning more XP. To make the most of this, you need to pick factions depending on the map you're playing on.

5) Staying alive until the end

Stay alive till the end of a match (Image via Ubisoft)

It is recommended to maintain a good kill-to-death ratio as this can give you more XP to level up your rank. You must avoid unnecessary fights and casual deaths to gain maximum XP. You can also search for specific weapons and attachments that provide XP bonuses.

6) Utilize the Double XP event

Ubisoft offers players a Double XP event, which is a limited-time event. You can utilize it properly to get a lot of XP. It can also unlock some weapon skins and help you maximize Weapon XP regardless of what weapon you're playing with.

7) Always try to get as many kills as possible

Kill as many as you can (Image via Ubisoft)

You gain more XP with each elimination. You can team up with friends to coordinate as communication and teamwork will allow you to take down more enemies and win matches, ultimately boosting the XP you earn.

