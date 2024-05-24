The top maps for Echelon in XDefiant offer both close and long-range combat options and require a good game plan so you can execute abilities properly. There are five factions in this title—Cleaners, DedSec, Libertad, Phantoms, and Echelon—each with unique abilities. Additionally, there are two map categories Arena (which offers a fast-paced battle) and Linear maps (which are made for modes like Escort and Zone control).

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 maps for Echelon in XDefiant ranked from worst to best

Before we start our list it is important to know about the Echelon faction and their abilities. The agents of Echelon in XDefiant are known for their sneaky abilities, which help them to easily locate and hunt down enemies. They are inspired by the Splinter-Cell series and formed of super spies from the NSA’s Echelon. The Agents of Echelon have four abilities that are stated below:

Active Ability 1 (Digital Ghillie Suit): Help the Agents to get invisible in a match

Help the Agents to get invisible in a match Active Ability 2 (Intel Suit): This ability helps to share the locations of all the nearby enemies with the team.

This ability helps to share the locations of all the nearby enemies with the team. Passive Ability (Low Profile): This ability helps the Agent to be invisible in enemies minimap.

This ability helps the Agent to be invisible in enemies minimap. Ultra Ability (Sonar Goggles): The ability helps to locate an enemy and take them down with a Third Echelon 5.7 pistol.

5) Emporium

The Emporium map for Echelon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Emporium map features a broken marketplace, several open space areas, and hidden corners that are perfect for Echelon in XDefiant. Echelon’s Digital Ghillie Suit and Intel Suit abilities will be crucial to remain undetected and carry out surprise attacks on enemies who hide in those cozy corners.

Moreover, their Passive ability, Low Profile can play a crucial role when approaching enemy spawn as this ability helps you and your teammates to remain invisible on the enemy's minimap.

4) Liberty

The Liberty map for Echelon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Liberty map features a broken Statue of Liberty and empty buildings, which offer both cozy corners and open space areas. Echelon in XDefiant is perfect for this map as it provides numerous opportunities for Echelon’s Agents to ambush enemies.

Moreover, you can also use the best loadouts for Echelon to dominate the battlefield. The Digital Ghillie Suit will give you an advantage on this map as it utilizes the environment to blend in and remain undetected.

3) Attica Heights

The Attica Height map for Echelon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Attica Height map features several staircases, close corners for fast-paced fights, and some higher-level areas. Echelon's Agents can use their Intel Suit and Sonar Goggles abilities to hunt down enemies hiding in close corners. Additionally, these abilities can be useful in the last round of a match when you need kills to win.

Moreover, Digital Ghillie Suit and Low Profile can be useful to obtain a height advantage on this map, which will definitely give you and your team opportunities to turn the tide of the match.

2) Nudleplex

The Nudleplex map for Echelon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nudleplex map, which is inspired by Watch Dogs, features two shopping malls, a big fountain at the center, and numerous places to find cover. Echelon's Agents can use their Intel Suit and Sonar Goggles abilities to chase down enemies who are taking cover.

Moreover, with the use of Digital Ghillie Suit and Low Profile abilities, they can easily hold and control key areas of this map.

1) Echelon HQ

The Echelon HQ map for Echelon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Echelon HQ map is an indoor map set inside a government base, the third Echelon HQ, which is inspired by Tom Clancy’s Sprinter Cell series. The map is designed for Echelon’s Agents with narrow corners and hidden passages, so the Intel Suit and Sonar Goggles abilities come in handy to locate foes.

The map has several locations that are at a height, and the Digital Ghillie Suit and Low Profile abilities can be useful to quickly capture those areas for better angles to take down enemies without them being able to retaliate.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the top five maps for Echelon in XDefiant.

