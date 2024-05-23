You can unlock every weapon in XDefiant by completing some simple in-game challenges. There are 24 weapons that are categorized under six classes: Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Pistols. Additionally, there are 44 attachments that you can add to some of the weapons to increase their power. However, out of these 24, only seven are available by default, which will help you to progress all the challenges to unlock other weapons.

This article will guide you on how to unlock every weapon in XDefiant.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Here is how you can unlock every weapon in XDefiant

All the Challenges to unlock every weapon in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft || X@BobNetworkUK)

The right weapon can determine the outcome of a match in this title. It is important to try all the weapons to witness, which one you should opt for a crucial fight. For that, it is mandatory to unlock all the firearms that are available in this title. Moreover, certain weapons are effective in some specific situations of a round like the TAC-50 can be an ideal Sniper Rifle when you want a single shot skill without taking any damage.

That said, except for the MDR Assault, which can be unlocked through the Battle pass, all the other weapons can be obtained by completing some specific challenges. All these challenges are very easy and need some minor effort to complete.

Weapon Class Name of the weapon How you can unlock Assault Rifle M4A1 This weapon is available to play by default.

AK-47 To unlock AK-47 you have to deal 4000 damage with an Assault Rifle. ACR 6.8 To unlock ACR 6.8 you have to get a long-range kill, which should be 30 meters with an Assault Rifle. M16A4 To unlock M16A4 you must headshot 20 enemies with an Assault Rifle. MDR The MDR can only be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass. SMG MP5A2 This weapon is available to play by default. Vector.45 ACP To unlock Vector.45 ACP you must deal10,000 damage with an SMG. P90 To unlock P90 you must Hipfire 10 enemies with an SMG. MP7 To unlock MP7 you must kill 15 enemies from point-blank range with an SMG. Shotgun M870 This weapon is available to play by default. Double Barrel To unlock Double Barrel you must Hipfire 10 enemies with a Shotgun. AA-12 To unlock AA-12 you must kill 15 enemies from point-blank range with a Shotgun. LMG M249 This weapon is available to play by default. M60 To unlock M60 you have to deal 5000 damage to enemy equipment with a Light Machine Gun RPK-74 To unlock RPK-74 you must deal10,000 damage with an LMG Sniper Rifles M44 This weapon is available to play by default. TAC-50 To unlock TAC-50 you must kill 10 enemies in one shot with a Sniper Rifles Marksman Rifles MK 20 SSR This weapon is available to play by default. SVD To unlock SVD you have to get 15 long-range kills, which should be 30 meters with a Marksman Rifle Handguns M9 This weapon is available to play by default. 686 Magnum To unlock 686 Magnum you must kill 5 enemies in Quick Swap with Secondary Weapons M1911 To unlock M1911 you must kill 4 enemies from point-blank range with a Secondary Weapon. 93R To unlock 93R you must do 240 seconds sprint with a Secondary weapon.



D50 To unlock D50 you must deal damage of 1000 with a Secondary weapon. Devices Sticky Grenade This weapon is available to play by default.

Proximity Mine This weapon is available to play by default.



Frag Grenade This weapon is available to play by default.

Flashbang Grenade To unlock Flashbang Grenade you must kill 20 enemies by suffering from Status Conditions.

EMP Grenade To unlock EMP Grenade you must deal damage of 400 to enemies' equipment with a Device.

After you unlock all the weapons one by one you can increase the level of them and can also unlock additional attachments to customize the firearm according to your playstyle. To do so you have to play with some of these weapons. The more you play with a weapon the more weapon XP you can gather that will help you to unlock new attachments.

That said, there are some specific loadouts for some of these weapons in XDefiant that you can use to get the maximum firepower in the battleground.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to unlock every weapon in XDefiant.

