You can unlock every weapon in XDefiant by completing some simple in-game challenges. There are 24 weapons that are categorized under six classes: Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Pistols. Additionally, there are 44 attachments that you can add to some of the weapons to increase their power. However, out of these 24, only seven are available by default, which will help you to progress all the challenges to unlock other weapons.
This article will guide you on how to unlock every weapon in XDefiant.
Here is how you can unlock every weapon in XDefiant
The right weapon can determine the outcome of a match in this title. It is important to try all the weapons to witness, which one you should opt for a crucial fight. For that, it is mandatory to unlock all the firearms that are available in this title. Moreover, certain weapons are effective in some specific situations of a round like the TAC-50 can be an ideal Sniper Rifle when you want a single shot skill without taking any damage.
That said, except for the MDR Assault, which can be unlocked through the Battle pass, all the other weapons can be obtained by completing some specific challenges. All these challenges are very easy and need some minor effort to complete.
After you unlock all the weapons one by one you can increase the level of them and can also unlock additional attachments to customize the firearm according to your playstyle. To do so you have to play with some of these weapons. The more you play with a weapon the more weapon XP you can gather that will help you to unlock new attachments.
That said, there are some specific loadouts for some of these weapons in XDefiant that you can use to get the maximum firepower in the battleground.
This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to unlock every weapon in XDefiant.
