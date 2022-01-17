“Today”: Sykkuno’s amusing response to Valkyrae asking him when he’s moving in leaves the latter stunned

Sykkuno gave a hilarious response to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter when she asked him about moving in with her during her recent livestream.

The two streamers are close friends and regularly collaborate with each other for various types of content. Valkyrae had earlier revealed that the lease at her current place was ending in January, after which she could move back to her own place.

Valkyrae also claimed that Sykkuno would be moving in with her for a month or two. During the recent livestream, Valkyrae asked her friend when he planned to move in with her, to which the streamer responded with “today.”

Sykkuno leaves Valkyrae stunned by joking about moving in with her

Sykkuno had previously spoken about his plans to move in with Valkyrae soon. The streamer plans to move to a different place at some point in time, but the lease at his current place is supposed to end before the next one begins. As a result, Sykkuno was expected to move in with Valkyrae for a “month or two.”

During a recent livestream, Valkyrae was asked by one of her viewers about when Sykkuno could be expected to move in with her. The streamer claimed that she didn’t know, and decided to ask Sykkuno at that very moment:

“I don’t know when he is moving in. You know what, I am gonna ask him right now.”

Sykkuno responded by claiming that he was planning to move in the same day, and was already waiting outside her house. While the streamer was obviously joking, Rae even ended up believing him for a few seconds:

“When are you moving in bruh? Dude! He said today, he was outside. You literally made my jaw drop. I hate you. He got me for one second.”

Needless to say, Valkyrae currently has no idea when her friend and fellow creator is moving in with her. At the end of December, Sykkuno had claimed that he might have to move in with his friend for a few months. The streamer claimed that he was considering it as an “extended vacation”, but did not confirm when he was shifting.

Fans found the exchange between her and Sykkuno hilarious (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Viewers joke about the exchange between her and Sykkuno (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Viewers joke that Sykkuno could actually be waiting for her outside (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most of Valkyrae’s viewers found the incident hilarious, and claimed that she was being rather gullible. Others joked that the incident would have been even more awkward had Sykkuno not been lying about waiting outside!

Edited by Atul S