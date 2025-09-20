Top 100 EA FC 26 wonderkids for Career Mode

The thrill of EA FC 26 Career Mode lies in spotting the next generation of global stars before they explode. Whether you’re rebuilding a struggling club or looking to dominate with the best young talent, these wonderkids with sky-high potential are the backbone for such long-term projects.
Below you’ll find the very best men’s and women’s players under the age of 21 with their ratings, potential, contracts, and market value so you can plan your transfers accordingly.
Best men’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26
These young male players combine high current ratings with even greater potential, making them ideal investments for ambitious managers.
From FC Barcelona’s electric Lamine Yamal, already boasting a 89 rating and 95 potential at just 17, to Real Madrid’s Brazilian prodigy Endrick, these players are poised to dominate the next decade. Paris Saint-Germain’s young stars like Désiré Doué and João Neves give you creativity and steel, while defenders like Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen ensure a rock-solid back line for years to come. Whether you need a clinical striker like Francesco Camarda, a versatile playmaker such as Arda Güler, or a defensive gem like Jorrel Hato, this list is stacked with future stars.
Best women’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26
Women’s Career Mode is deeper than ever, and these rising stars provide incredible long-term value and skill.
Name
Position
Age
Overall Rating
Potential
Team
Contract
Value
Wage
M. Dumornay
ST, CAM
21
86
92
Olympique Lyonnais
2023 ~ 2029
€925K
€8K
L. Caicedo
LW, LM, CAM
20
85
91
Real Madrid
2023 ~ 2027
€775K
€5K
Vicky López
CAM, RW, CM, ST
18
80
91
FC Barcelona
2024 ~ 2028
€475K
€3K
G. Dragoni
CM, CAM
18
71
90
Roma
Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)
€130K
€1K
Salma Paralluelo
LW, ST, RW, LM
21
84
90
FC Barcelona
2022 ~ 2026
€650K
€5K
E. Brugts
LB, LW, ST, LM
21
80
90
FC Barcelona
2023 ~ 2027
€450K
€3K
S. Schertenleib
CAM, CM, LW, ST
18
74
89
FC Barcelona
2024 ~ 2027
€210K
€2K
O. Smith
ST, RM, CAM
20
79
89
Arsenal
2025 ~ 2029
€400K
€4K
M. Agyemang
ST
19
76
89
Brighton
Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)
€275K
€3K
K. Shrader
CM, CDM
21
82
89
Olympique Lyonnais
2025 ~ 2028
€500K
€5K
L. Yohannes
CM
18
73
88
Olympique Lyonnais
2025 ~ 2028
€180K
€2K
W. Kaptein
CM
19
78
88
Chelsea
2023 ~ 2027
€325K
€3K
A. Thompson
LM, RM, LW
20
81
88
Chelsea
2025 ~ 2028
€450K
€4K
Maite Zubieta
CM, CB, CDM
21
78
88
Athletic Club
2023 ~ 2026
€350K
€2K
Fiamma Benítez
CAM, CM
21
79
88
Atlético de Madrid
2024 ~ 2027
€400K
€3K
A. Beever-Jones
ST, LM, LW
21
78
88
Chelsea
2021 ~ 2026
€350K
€3K
Clara Serrajordi
CM, CAM, CDM
17
65
88
FC Barcelona
2024 ~ 2027
€60K
€500
A. Şehitler
RM, CAM, RW
18
73
87
Bayern München
2023 ~ 2027
€180K
€2K
L. Bender
RM, RW
19
73
87
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2023 ~ 2027
€180K
€1K
A. Fujino
RW, RM
21
77
87
Manchester City
2024 ~ 2027
€300K
€3K
M. Hamano
CAM, CM
21
79
87
Chelsea
2023 ~ 2027
€325K
€3K
O. Moultrie
CM, LM, RM, CAM
19
77
87
Portland Thorns FC
2021 ~ 2026
€300K
€5K
M. Barcenas
CAM, LM, CM
17
71
86
San Diego Wave FC
2023 ~ 2025
€120K
€3K
Nahia Aparicio
CB
21
75
86
Real Sociedad
2023 ~ 2027
€210K
€2K
Silvia Lloris
CB, LB, LM
21
78
86
Atlético de Madrid
2024 ~ 2027
€240K
€2K
L. Bogaert
LB, LM
21
79
86
Paris FC
2022 ~ 2027
€275K
€4K
K. Keating
GK
21
80
86
Manchester City
2021 ~ 2027
€240K
€1K
V. Becho
RW, ST, RM
21
79
86
Olympique Lyonnais
2020 ~ 2027
€300K
€5K
N. Luyet
LM, RM, LW
19
73
86
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
2025 ~ 2028
€180K
€1K
N. Ivelj
CDM, CM
18
69
86
Eintracht Frankfurt
2025 ~ 2028
€100K
€800
Irune Dorado
CM
17
65
86
Real Madrid
2025 ~ 2026
€60K
€500
Eunate Astralaga
GK
19
74
86
SD Eibar
Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)
€180K
€650
T. Elimbi Gilbert
LB, LM
20
77
85
Paris Saint-Germain
2023 ~ 2027
€200K
€3K
Olaya Rodríguez
CAM, LW, CM
19
72
85
Deportivo de La Coruña
2025 ~ 2028
€150K
€900
Lucía Corrales
LB, LW, LM
19
74
85
London City Lionesses
2025 ~ 2030
€180K
€2K
M. N’Dongala
RB, RM
20
78
85
Paris FC
2023 ~ 2030
€220K
€3K
S. Scott
CAM, CM
18
70
85
Paris FC
2025 ~ 2028
€110K
€2K
Clara Pinedo
CAM, CM, LM
21
78
85
Athletic Club
2022 ~ 2026
€250K
€2K
Andrea Medina
LB, LM
21
79
85
Atlético de Madrid
2022 ~ 2026
€250K
€3K
E. Mahmutovic
GK
21
78
85
Bayern München
2024 ~ 2027
€190K
€1K
Carla Camacho
ST
20
69
85
Brighton & Hove Albion
2025 ~ 2030
€110K
€900
L. Baum
LW, LM
18
72
85
RB Leipzig
2025 ~ 2028
€150K
€900
B. van Egmond
ST, LW, LM
18
65
85
AFC Ajax
2025 ~ 2029
€60K
€750
S. Gaupset
CM, CAM
20
69
85
Norway (Free)
Free
€0
€0
C. Hutton
CDM, CM
19
74
84
Kansas City Current
2023 ~ 2026
€190K
€5K
L. Keukelaar
LW, RW, LM
19
72
84
AFC Ajax
2023 ~ 2027
€150K
€2K
D. Tolhoek
ST
20
77
84
AFC Ajax
2023 ~ 2027
€220K
€3K
R. Jackson
CM, CDM
19
69
84
North Carolina Courage
2023 ~ 2025
€100K
€2K
L. Joseph
ST
18
66
84
Olympique Lyonnais
2023 ~ 2027
€70K
€1K
M. Mendy
CM
18
69
84
Olympique Lyonnais
2023 ~ 2027
€100K
€1K
Among the women’s talents, Melchie Dumornay stands out with her 92 potential and all-around attacking threat for Lyon. Linda Caicedo brings dazzling dribbling and pace to Real Madrid’s front line, while Vicky López represents Barcelona’s bright future as a creative midfield force. Rising stars like Giulia Dragoni and Salma Paralluelo round out a group capable of defining the women’s game for years.
Whether you’re managing in the men’s or women’s leagues, these top 100 Wonderkids offer endless possibilities. So sign them soon, develop their talents, and watch them grow into the superstars who will lead your club to silverware every season in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.