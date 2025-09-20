Top 100 EA FC 26 wonderkids for Career Mode

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:22 GMT
EA FC 26 wonderkids for Career Mode
EA FC 26 wonderkids for Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

The thrill of EA FC 26 Career Mode lies in spotting the next generation of global stars before they explode. Whether you’re rebuilding a struggling club or looking to dominate with the best young talent, these wonderkids with sky-high potential are the backbone for such long-term projects.

Ad

Below you’ll find the very best men’s and women’s players under the age of 21 with their ratings, potential, contracts, and market value so you can plan your transfers accordingly.

Best men’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26

These young male players combine high current ratings with even greater potential, making them ideal investments for ambitious managers.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers



Name





Position





Age





Overall Rating





Potential





Team





Contract





Value





Wage





Lamine Yamal





RM, RW





17





89





95





FC Barcelona





2022 ~ 2031





€147M





€100K





Endrick





ST, RW





18





77





91





Real Madrid





2024 ~ 2027





€24.5M





€95K





D. Doué





RW, LW, CM, RM





20





85





91





Paris Saint-Germain





2024 ~ 2029





€83.5M





€100K





João Neves





CM, CDM





20





85





90





Paris Saint-Germain





2024 ~ 2029





€79.5M





€90K





D. Huijsen





CB





20





82





89





Real Madrid





2025 ~ 2030





€56M





€125K





K. Yıldız





CAM, LM, LW, CM





20





79





89





Juventus





2023 ~ 2029





€38.5M





€80K





Nico Paz





CAM, CM





20





79





89





Como





2024 ~ 2028





€38.5M





€67K





J. Hato





LB, CB





19





78





89





Chelsea





2025 ~ 2032





€29M





€65K





A. Güler





RM, CAM, RW





20





81





89





Real Madrid





2023 ~ 2029





€56.5M





€125K





Gavi





CM, CAM





20





83





89





FC Barcelona





2020 ~ 2026





€56M





€85K





Estêvão





RM, CAM, RW





18





78





89





Chelsea





2025 ~ 2033





€29.5M





€65K





Rodrigo Mora





CAM, LW, CM, ST





18





76





89





FC Porto





2023 ~ 2030





€17.5M





€9K





J. Mokio





CDM, CM, LB, CB





17





70





89





Ajax





2024 ~ 2027





€3.8M





€5K





Jauregizar





CM, CDM





21





78





88





Athletic Club





2023 ~ 2031





€31.5M





€31K





F. Mastantuono





CAM, RW, ST





17





77





88





Real Madrid





2025 ~ 2031





€22M





€69K





Geovany Quenda





RM, LM, LW, RW





18





76





88





Sporting CP





2024 ~ 2027





€17.5M





€12K





Pau Cubarsí





CB





18





82





88





FC Barcelona





2023 ~ 2029





€40.5M





€64K





G. Read





RB, RM





19





75





88





Feyenoord





2023 ~ 2029





€13M





€10K





A. Nusa





LM, CAM, LW





20





76





88





RB Leipzig





2024 ~ 2029





€18M





€32K





R. Cherki





RW, RM, CAM





21





81





88





Manchester City





2019 ~ 2030





€52.5M





€100K





R. Ngumoha





LM, LW





16





68





88





Liverpool





2025 ~ 2026





€3.3M





€18K





F. Camarda





ST





17





65





87





Lecce





Jun 30, 2026 On loan





€2.3M





€7K





F. Jeltsch





CB





18





72





87





VfB Stuttgart





2025 ~ 2030





€5M





€15K





M. Lewis-Skelly





LB, CM





18





78





87





Arsenal





2023 ~ 2030





€28M





€64K





A. Diao





LM, RM, LW





19





76





87





Como





2025 ~ 2029





€16M





€49K





A. Pavlović





CDM, CM





21





79





87





FC Bayern München





2023 ~ 2029





€37M





€43K





L. Vušković





CB





18





72





87





Hamburger SV





Jun 30, 2026 On loan





€5M





€34K





Andrey Santos





CM, CDM





21





80





87





Chelsea





2023 ~ 2030





€42.5M





€86K





L. Bergvall





CM, CDM, CAM





19





77





87





Tottenham Hotspur





2024 ~ 2031





€22.5M





€57K





C. Baleba





CDM, CM





21





81





87





Brighton & Hove Albion





2023 ~ 2028





€38M





€70K





E. Nwaneri





RW, CM, RM





18





76





87





Arsenal





2022 ~ 2030





€16M





€67K





W. Zaïre-Emery





CM, CDM, CAM





19





80





87





Paris Saint-Germain





2022 ~ 2029





€41M





€58K





O. Diomande





CB





21





80





87





Sporting CP





2023 ~ 2027





€40M





€17K





Savinho





RW, LW, RM





21





82





87





Manchester City





2024 ~ 2029





€47M





€110K





A. Vermeeren





CM, CDM, CAM





20





77





87





Olympique de Marseille





Jun 30, 2026 On loan





€23M





€35K





H. Larsson





CM, CDM





21





78





87





Eintracht Frankfurt





2023 ~ 2029





€31.5M





€25K





Balde





LB, LM





21





83





87





FC Barcelona





2021 ~ 2028





€49.5M





€80K





E. Bitshiabu





CB





20





75





87





RB Leipzig





2023 ~ 2029





€12.5M





€29K





J. Duranville





RM, LM, ST, RW





19





72





87





Borussia Dortmund





2023 ~ 2029





€5.5M





€20K





Pablo García





RM, ST, LM, RW





18





68





87





Real Betis Balompié





2025 ~ 2029





€3.1M





€8K





K. Smit





CAM, CM, RM





19





72





87





AZ Alkmaar





2023 ~ 2028





€5.5M





€10K





M. Carrizo





RM, CAM, ST, RW





19





72





86





Vélez Sarsfield





2024 ~ 2026





€5.5M





€8K





A. Bouaddi





CM, CDM





17





75





86





Lille OSC





2023 ~ 2027





€11.5M





€14K





João Costa





RM, LM, LB, RB





20





71





86





Al Ettifaq





2024 ~ 2028





€4.5M





€14K





P. Comuzzo





CB





20





74





86





Fiorentina





2023 ~ 2028





€9.5M





€26K





Samu





ST





21





79





86





FC Porto





2024 ~ 2029





€36M





€14K





L. Sauer





LW, CAM, LM





19





72





86





Feyenoord





2023 ~ 2028





€5.5M





€9K





C. Echeverri





CAM, CM, LW





19





74





86





Bayer 04 Leverkusen





Jun 30, 2026 On loan





€10M





€54K





T. Land





CM, CDM





19





68





86





FC Groningen





Jun 30, 2026 On loan





€3.1M





€7K





C. Talbi





RM, LM, RW





20





73





86





Sunderland





2025 ~ 2030





€7.5M





€30K



Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From FC Barcelona’s electric Lamine Yamal, already boasting a 89 rating and 95 potential at just 17, to Real Madrid’s Brazilian prodigy Endrick, these players are poised to dominate the next decade. Paris Saint-Germain’s young stars like Désiré Doué and João Neves give you creativity and steel, while defenders like Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen ensure a rock-solid back line for years to come. Whether you need a clinical striker like Francesco Camarda, a versatile playmaker such as Arda Güler, or a defensive gem like Jorrel Hato, this list is stacked with future stars.

Ad

Best women’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26

Women’s Career Mode is deeper than ever, and these rising stars provide incredible long-term value and skill.



Name





Position





Age





Overall Rating





Potential





Team





Contract





Value





Wage





M. Dumornay





ST, CAM





21





86





92





Olympique Lyonnais





2023 ~ 2029





€925K





€8K





L. Caicedo





LW, LM, CAM





20





85





91





Real Madrid





2023 ~ 2027





€775K





€5K





Vicky López





CAM, RW, CM, ST





18





80





91





FC Barcelona





2024 ~ 2028





€475K





€3K





G. Dragoni





CM, CAM





18





71





90





Roma





Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)





€130K





€1K





Salma Paralluelo





LW, ST, RW, LM





21





84





90





FC Barcelona





2022 ~ 2026





€650K





€5K





E. Brugts





LB, LW, ST, LM





21





80





90





FC Barcelona





2023 ~ 2027





€450K





€3K





S. Schertenleib





CAM, CM, LW, ST





18





74





89





FC Barcelona





2024 ~ 2027





€210K





€2K





O. Smith





ST, RM, CAM





20





79





89





Arsenal





2025 ~ 2029





€400K





€4K





M. Agyemang





ST





19





76





89





Brighton





Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)





€275K





€3K





K. Shrader





CM, CDM





21





82





89





Olympique Lyonnais





2025 ~ 2028





€500K





€5K





L. Yohannes





CM





18





73





88





Olympique Lyonnais





2025 ~ 2028





€180K





€2K





W. Kaptein





CM





19





78





88





Chelsea





2023 ~ 2027





€325K





€3K





A. Thompson





LM, RM, LW





20





81





88





Chelsea





2025 ~ 2028





€450K





€4K





Maite Zubieta





CM, CB, CDM





21





78





88





Athletic Club





2023 ~ 2026





€350K





€2K





Fiamma Benítez





CAM, CM





21





79





88





Atlético de Madrid





2024 ~ 2027





€400K





€3K





A. Beever-Jones





ST, LM, LW





21





78





88





Chelsea





2021 ~ 2026





€350K





€3K





Clara Serrajordi





CM, CAM, CDM





17





65





88





FC Barcelona





2024 ~ 2027





€60K





€500





A. Şehitler





RM, CAM, RW





18





73





87





Bayern München





2023 ~ 2027





€180K





€2K





L. Bender





RM, RW





19





73





87





Bayer 04 Leverkusen





2023 ~ 2027





€180K





€1K





A. Fujino





RW, RM





21





77





87





Manchester City





2024 ~ 2027





€300K





€3K





M. Hamano





CAM, CM





21





79





87





Chelsea





2023 ~ 2027





€325K





€3K





O. Moultrie





CM, LM, RM, CAM





19





77





87





Portland Thorns FC





2021 ~ 2026





€300K





€5K





M. Barcenas





CAM, LM, CM





17





71





86





San Diego Wave FC





2023 ~ 2025





€120K





€3K





Nahia Aparicio





CB





21





75





86





Real Sociedad





2023 ~ 2027





€210K





€2K





Silvia Lloris





CB, LB, LM





21





78





86





Atlético de Madrid





2024 ~ 2027





€240K





€2K





L. Bogaert





LB, LM





21





79





86





Paris FC





2022 ~ 2027





€275K





€4K





K. Keating





GK





21





80





86





Manchester City





2021 ~ 2027





€240K





€1K





V. Becho





RW, ST, RM





21





79





86





Olympique Lyonnais





2020 ~ 2027





€300K





€5K





N. Luyet





LM, RM, LW





19





73





86





TSG 1899 Hoffenheim





2025 ~ 2028





€180K





€1K





N. Ivelj





CDM, CM





18





69





86





Eintracht Frankfurt





2025 ~ 2028





€100K





€800





Irune Dorado





CM





17





65





86





Real Madrid





2025 ~ 2026





€60K





€500





Eunate Astralaga





GK





19





74





86





SD Eibar





Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)





€180K





€650





T. Elimbi Gilbert





LB, LM





20





77





85





Paris Saint-Germain





2023 ~ 2027





€200K





€3K





Olaya Rodríguez





CAM, LW, CM





19





72





85





Deportivo de La Coruña





2025 ~ 2028





€150K





€900





Lucía Corrales





LB, LW, LM





19





74





85





London City Lionesses





2025 ~ 2030





€180K





€2K





M. N’Dongala





RB, RM





20





78





85





Paris FC





2023 ~ 2030





€220K





€3K





S. Scott





CAM, CM





18





70





85





Paris FC





2025 ~ 2028





€110K





€2K





Clara Pinedo





CAM, CM, LM





21





78





85





Athletic Club





2022 ~ 2026





€250K





€2K





Andrea Medina





LB, LM





21





79





85





Atlético de Madrid





2022 ~ 2026





€250K





€3K





E. Mahmutovic





GK





21





78





85





Bayern München





2024 ~ 2027





€190K





€1K





Carla Camacho





ST





20





69





85





Brighton & Hove Albion





2025 ~ 2030





€110K





€900





L. Baum





LW, LM





18





72





85





RB Leipzig





2025 ~ 2028





€150K





€900





B. van Egmond





ST, LW, LM





18





65





85





AFC Ajax





2025 ~ 2029





€60K





€750





S. Gaupset





CM, CAM





20





69





85





Norway (Free)





Free





€0





€0





C. Hutton





CDM, CM





19





74





84





Kansas City Current





2023 ~ 2026





€190K





€5K





L. Keukelaar





LW, RW, LM





19





72





84





AFC Ajax





2023 ~ 2027





€150K





€2K





D. Tolhoek





ST





20





77





84





AFC Ajax





2023 ~ 2027





€220K





€3K





R. Jackson





CM, CDM





19





69





84





North Carolina Courage





2023 ~ 2025





€100K





€2K





L. Joseph





ST





18





66





84





Olympique Lyonnais





2023 ~ 2027





€70K





€1K





M. Mendy





CM





18





69





84





Olympique Lyonnais





2023 ~ 2027





€100K





€1K



Ad

Among the women’s talents, Melchie Dumornay stands out with her 92 potential and all-around attacking threat for Lyon. Linda Caicedo brings dazzling dribbling and pace to Real Madrid’s front line, while Vicky López represents Barcelona’s bright future as a creative midfield force. Rising stars like Giulia Dragoni and Salma Paralluelo round out a group capable of defining the women’s game for years.

Whether you’re managing in the men’s or women’s leagues, these top 100 Wonderkids offer endless possibilities. So sign them soon, develop their talents, and watch them grow into the superstars who will lead your club to silverware every season in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications