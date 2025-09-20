Top 100 EA FC 26 wonderkids for Career Mode

The thrill of EA FC 26 Career Mode lies in spotting the next generation of global stars before they explode. Whether you’re rebuilding a struggling club or looking to dominate with the best young talent, these wonderkids with sky-high potential are the backbone for such long-term projects.

Below you’ll find the very best men’s and women’s players under the age of 21 with their ratings, potential, contracts, and market value so you can plan your transfers accordingly.

Best men’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26

These young male players combine high current ratings with even greater potential, making them ideal investments for ambitious managers.





Name







Position







Age







Overall Rating







Potential







Team







Contract







Value







Wage







Lamine Yamal







RM, RW







17







89







95







FC Barcelona







2022 ~ 2031







€147M







€100K







Endrick







ST, RW







18







77







91







Real Madrid







2024 ~ 2027







€24.5M







€95K







D. Doué







RW, LW, CM, RM







20







85







91







Paris Saint-Germain







2024 ~ 2029







€83.5M







€100K







João Neves







CM, CDM







20







85







90







Paris Saint-Germain







2024 ~ 2029







€79.5M







€90K







D. Huijsen







CB







20







82







89







Real Madrid







2025 ~ 2030







€56M







€125K







K. Yıldız







CAM, LM, LW, CM







20







79







89







Juventus







2023 ~ 2029







€38.5M







€80K







Nico Paz







CAM, CM







20







79







89







Como







2024 ~ 2028







€38.5M







€67K







J. Hato







LB, CB







19







78







89







Chelsea







2025 ~ 2032







€29M







€65K







A. Güler







RM, CAM, RW







20







81







89







Real Madrid







2023 ~ 2029







€56.5M







€125K







Gavi







CM, CAM







20







83







89







FC Barcelona







2020 ~ 2026







€56M







€85K







Estêvão







RM, CAM, RW







18







78







89







Chelsea







2025 ~ 2033







€29.5M







€65K







Rodrigo Mora







CAM, LW, CM, ST







18







76







89







FC Porto







2023 ~ 2030







€17.5M







€9K







J. Mokio







CDM, CM, LB, CB







17







70







89







Ajax







2024 ~ 2027







€3.8M







€5K







Jauregizar







CM, CDM







21







78







88







Athletic Club







2023 ~ 2031







€31.5M







€31K







F. Mastantuono







CAM, RW, ST







17







77







88







Real Madrid







2025 ~ 2031







€22M







€69K







Geovany Quenda







RM, LM, LW, RW







18







76







88







Sporting CP







2024 ~ 2027







€17.5M







€12K







Pau Cubarsí







CB







18







82







88







FC Barcelona







2023 ~ 2029







€40.5M







€64K







G. Read







RB, RM







19







75







88







Feyenoord







2023 ~ 2029







€13M







€10K







A. Nusa







LM, CAM, LW







20







76







88







RB Leipzig







2024 ~ 2029







€18M







€32K







R. Cherki







RW, RM, CAM







21







81







88







Manchester City







2019 ~ 2030







€52.5M







€100K







R. Ngumoha







LM, LW







16







68







88







Liverpool







2025 ~ 2026







€3.3M







€18K







F. Camarda







ST







17







65







87







Lecce







Jun 30, 2026 On loan







€2.3M







€7K







F. Jeltsch







CB







18







72







87







VfB Stuttgart







2025 ~ 2030







€5M







€15K







M. Lewis-Skelly







LB, CM







18







78







87







Arsenal







2023 ~ 2030







€28M







€64K







A. Diao







LM, RM, LW







19







76







87







Como







2025 ~ 2029







€16M







€49K







A. Pavlović







CDM, CM







21







79







87







FC Bayern München







2023 ~ 2029







€37M







€43K







L. Vušković







CB







18







72







87







Hamburger SV







Jun 30, 2026 On loan







€5M







€34K







Andrey Santos







CM, CDM







21







80







87







Chelsea







2023 ~ 2030







€42.5M







€86K







L. Bergvall







CM, CDM, CAM







19







77







87







Tottenham Hotspur







2024 ~ 2031







€22.5M







€57K







C. Baleba







CDM, CM







21







81







87







Brighton & Hove Albion







2023 ~ 2028







€38M







€70K







E. Nwaneri







RW, CM, RM







18







76







87







Arsenal







2022 ~ 2030







€16M







€67K







W. Zaïre-Emery







CM, CDM, CAM







19







80







87







Paris Saint-Germain







2022 ~ 2029







€41M







€58K







O. Diomande







CB







21







80







87







Sporting CP







2023 ~ 2027







€40M







€17K







Savinho







RW, LW, RM







21







82







87







Manchester City







2024 ~ 2029







€47M







€110K







A. Vermeeren







CM, CDM, CAM







20







77







87







Olympique de Marseille







Jun 30, 2026 On loan







€23M







€35K







H. Larsson







CM, CDM







21







78







87







Eintracht Frankfurt







2023 ~ 2029







€31.5M







€25K







Balde







LB, LM







21







83







87







FC Barcelona







2021 ~ 2028







€49.5M







€80K







E. Bitshiabu







CB







20







75







87







RB Leipzig







2023 ~ 2029







€12.5M







€29K







J. Duranville







RM, LM, ST, RW







19







72







87







Borussia Dortmund







2023 ~ 2029







€5.5M







€20K







Pablo García







RM, ST, LM, RW







18







68







87







Real Betis Balompié







2025 ~ 2029







€3.1M







€8K







K. Smit







CAM, CM, RM







19







72







87







AZ Alkmaar







2023 ~ 2028







€5.5M







€10K







M. Carrizo







RM, CAM, ST, RW







19







72







86







Vélez Sarsfield







2024 ~ 2026







€5.5M







€8K







A. Bouaddi







CM, CDM







17







75







86







Lille OSC







2023 ~ 2027







€11.5M







€14K







João Costa







RM, LM, LB, RB







20







71







86







Al Ettifaq







2024 ~ 2028







€4.5M







€14K







P. Comuzzo







CB







20







74







86







Fiorentina







2023 ~ 2028







€9.5M







€26K







Samu







ST







21







79







86







FC Porto







2024 ~ 2029







€36M







€14K







L. Sauer







LW, CAM, LM







19







72







86







Feyenoord







2023 ~ 2028







€5.5M







€9K







C. Echeverri







CAM, CM, LW







19







74







86







Bayer 04 Leverkusen







Jun 30, 2026 On loan







€10M







€54K







T. Land







CM, CDM







19







68







86







FC Groningen







Jun 30, 2026 On loan







€3.1M







€7K







C. Talbi







RM, LM, RW







20







73







86







Sunderland







2025 ~ 2030







€7.5M







€30K





From FC Barcelona’s electric Lamine Yamal, already boasting a 89 rating and 95 potential at just 17, to Real Madrid’s Brazilian prodigy Endrick, these players are poised to dominate the next decade. Paris Saint-Germain’s young stars like Désiré Doué and João Neves give you creativity and steel, while defenders like Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen ensure a rock-solid back line for years to come. Whether you need a clinical striker like Francesco Camarda, a versatile playmaker such as Arda Güler, or a defensive gem like Jorrel Hato, this list is stacked with future stars.

Best women’s Wonderkids in EA FC 26

Women’s Career Mode is deeper than ever, and these rising stars provide incredible long-term value and skill.





Name







Position







Age







Overall Rating







Potential







Team







Contract







Value







Wage







M. Dumornay







ST, CAM







21







86







92







Olympique Lyonnais







2023 ~ 2029







€925K







€8K







L. Caicedo







LW, LM, CAM







20







85







91







Real Madrid







2023 ~ 2027







€775K







€5K







Vicky López







CAM, RW, CM, ST







18







80







91







FC Barcelona







2024 ~ 2028







€475K







€3K







G. Dragoni







CM, CAM







18







71







90







Roma







Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)







€130K







€1K







Salma Paralluelo







LW, ST, RW, LM







21







84







90







FC Barcelona







2022 ~ 2026







€650K







€5K







E. Brugts







LB, LW, ST, LM







21







80







90







FC Barcelona







2023 ~ 2027







€450K







€3K







S. Schertenleib







CAM, CM, LW, ST







18







74







89







FC Barcelona







2024 ~ 2027







€210K







€2K







O. Smith







ST, RM, CAM







20







79







89







Arsenal







2025 ~ 2029







€400K







€4K







M. Agyemang







ST







19







76







89







Brighton







Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)







€275K







€3K







K. Shrader







CM, CDM







21







82







89







Olympique Lyonnais







2025 ~ 2028







€500K







€5K







L. Yohannes







CM







18







73







88







Olympique Lyonnais







2025 ~ 2028







€180K







€2K







W. Kaptein







CM







19







78







88







Chelsea







2023 ~ 2027







€325K







€3K







A. Thompson







LM, RM, LW







20







81







88







Chelsea







2025 ~ 2028







€450K







€4K







Maite Zubieta







CM, CB, CDM







21







78







88







Athletic Club







2023 ~ 2026







€350K







€2K







Fiamma Benítez







CAM, CM







21







79







88







Atlético de Madrid







2024 ~ 2027







€400K







€3K







A. Beever-Jones







ST, LM, LW







21







78







88







Chelsea







2021 ~ 2026







€350K







€3K







Clara Serrajordi







CM, CAM, CDM







17







65







88







FC Barcelona







2024 ~ 2027







€60K







€500







A. Şehitler







RM, CAM, RW







18







73







87







Bayern München







2023 ~ 2027







€180K







€2K







L. Bender







RM, RW







19







73







87







Bayer 04 Leverkusen







2023 ~ 2027







€180K







€1K







A. Fujino







RW, RM







21







77







87







Manchester City







2024 ~ 2027







€300K







€3K







M. Hamano







CAM, CM







21







79







87







Chelsea







2023 ~ 2027







€325K







€3K







O. Moultrie







CM, LM, RM, CAM







19







77







87







Portland Thorns FC







2021 ~ 2026







€300K







€5K







M. Barcenas







CAM, LM, CM







17







71







86







San Diego Wave FC







2023 ~ 2025







€120K







€3K







Nahia Aparicio







CB







21







75







86







Real Sociedad







2023 ~ 2027







€210K







€2K







Silvia Lloris







CB, LB, LM







21







78







86







Atlético de Madrid







2024 ~ 2027







€240K







€2K







L. Bogaert







LB, LM







21







79







86







Paris FC







2022 ~ 2027







€275K







€4K







K. Keating







GK







21







80







86







Manchester City







2021 ~ 2027







€240K







€1K







V. Becho







RW, ST, RM







21







79







86







Olympique Lyonnais







2020 ~ 2027







€300K







€5K







N. Luyet







LM, RM, LW







19







73







86







TSG 1899 Hoffenheim







2025 ~ 2028







€180K







€1K







N. Ivelj







CDM, CM







18







69







86







Eintracht Frankfurt







2025 ~ 2028







€100K







€800







Irune Dorado







CM







17







65







86







Real Madrid







2025 ~ 2026







€60K







€500







Eunate Astralaga







GK







19







74







86







SD Eibar







Jun 30, 2026 (On loan)







€180K







€650







T. Elimbi Gilbert







LB, LM







20







77







85







Paris Saint-Germain







2023 ~ 2027







€200K







€3K







Olaya Rodríguez







CAM, LW, CM







19







72







85







Deportivo de La Coruña







2025 ~ 2028







€150K







€900







Lucía Corrales







LB, LW, LM







19







74







85







London City Lionesses







2025 ~ 2030







€180K







€2K







M. N’Dongala







RB, RM







20







78







85







Paris FC







2023 ~ 2030







€220K







€3K







S. Scott







CAM, CM







18







70







85







Paris FC







2025 ~ 2028







€110K







€2K







Clara Pinedo







CAM, CM, LM







21







78







85







Athletic Club







2022 ~ 2026







€250K







€2K







Andrea Medina







LB, LM







21







79







85







Atlético de Madrid







2022 ~ 2026







€250K







€3K







E. Mahmutovic







GK







21







78







85







Bayern München







2024 ~ 2027







€190K







€1K







Carla Camacho







ST







20







69







85







Brighton & Hove Albion







2025 ~ 2030







€110K







€900







L. Baum







LW, LM







18







72







85







RB Leipzig







2025 ~ 2028







€150K







€900







B. van Egmond







ST, LW, LM







18







65







85







AFC Ajax







2025 ~ 2029







€60K







€750







S. Gaupset







CM, CAM







20







69







85







Norway (Free)







Free







€0







€0







C. Hutton







CDM, CM







19







74







84







Kansas City Current







2023 ~ 2026







€190K







€5K







L. Keukelaar







LW, RW, LM







19







72







84







AFC Ajax







2023 ~ 2027







€150K







€2K







D. Tolhoek







ST







20







77







84







AFC Ajax







2023 ~ 2027







€220K







€3K







R. Jackson







CM, CDM







19







69







84







North Carolina Courage







2023 ~ 2025







€100K







€2K







L. Joseph







ST







18







66







84







Olympique Lyonnais







2023 ~ 2027







€70K







€1K







M. Mendy







CM







18







69







84







Olympique Lyonnais







2023 ~ 2027







€100K







€1K





Among the women’s talents, Melchie Dumornay stands out with her 92 potential and all-around attacking threat for Lyon. Linda Caicedo brings dazzling dribbling and pace to Real Madrid’s front line, while Vicky López represents Barcelona’s bright future as a creative midfield force. Rising stars like Giulia Dragoni and Salma Paralluelo round out a group capable of defining the women’s game for years.

Whether you’re managing in the men’s or women’s leagues, these top 100 Wonderkids offer endless possibilities. So sign them soon, develop their talents, and watch them grow into the superstars who will lead your club to silverware every season in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

