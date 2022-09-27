Top 3 action games for wrestling and MMA fans

Wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) are two interconnected communities. Usually, fans begin their journey through wrestling before crossing over to MMA. The most common subcultures associated with these communities are horror and gaming. This list will focus on the latter.

Wrestling games have been very successful throughout the years. From No Mercy to WWE 2K22, the titles range from arcade-like to simulation. Apart from one or two releases, most are adored by their fanbase.

On the other hand, MMA games have endured a shorter journey compared to the other principle. Their popularity grew due to THQ's iconic UFC Undisputed series. The most recent title that fans can try is EA Sports UFC 4, released in 2020.

That said, this list won't feature typical wrestling or MMA games. Instead, it will consist of three action titles that utilize elements of the two sports in the best way possible.

Three of the best action games with a distinct focus on wrestling and MMA

3) Saints Row 2

Saints Row is a series of open-world action games created by Volition and published by THQ. It has six installments, with the latest one being Saints Row (2022).

Saints Row 2 was released in 2008 and featured an interesting storyline along with over-the-top side activities. The game also boasts an extensive creation suite that was way ahead of its time.

The storyline focuses on rebuilding your gang, 3rd Street Saints, and reclaiming the Saints Row district from rival gangs and Ultor corporation.

Now, let's talk about the point that will excite wrestling and MMA fans: the combat system. Saints Row 2 has unique combat mechanics. The game includes combo attacks and finishing moves, with each rival gang having a distinct fighting style ranging from martial arts to capoeira.

The game is also known for its comedic tone, which sets it apart from the Grand Theft Auto series.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is an open-world action-adventure game developed by United Front Games and published by Square Enix. in 2012. The game received positive reviews for its combat, voice acting and depiction of Hong Kong.

The story focuses on Wei Shen, a former San Fransisco police officer who was transferred to Hong Kong and assigned the task to infiltrate and destroy a triad organization known as the Sun On Yee. Wei has to strike a balance between this undercover operation while rising through the ranks of Sun On Yee.

Wrestling and MMA fans will relish the game's fluid combat system, which is divided into three basic commands - attack, grapple and counter. These three keys can be mixed to create unique combos. From takedowns to flying knees, Sleeping Dogs has something for everyone. The game also allows one to fight opponents coming from multiple directions.

Its combat system was impeccably poised for an open world setting, boasting elements of Muay Thai, grappling, kickboxing and more.

1) Def Jam - Fight for NY

Def Jam: Fight for NY is a hip-hop based action game published by EA Games in 2004. It is a sequel to Def Jam Vendetta.

The game features 67 playable characters including hip-hop artists like Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit and more. Apart from these artists, the roster includes notable celebrities like Danny Trejo and Henry Rollins.

While its predecessor was primarily a wrestling game, Fight for NY focused on five different fighting principles. Players have the option to choose one, two or three of the five fighting styles. These styles include Streetfighting, Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Wrestling and Submissions.

The match can be finished via knockout or submission. The game also allows players to use their environment and surrounding crowds to cause damage.

Fight for NY features a story mode that focuses on the player-created fighter who is fighting his way through the New York underground scene. This mode unlocks new characters, special moves, venues and costumes. Furthermore, Battle mode allows you to play one-on-one with the CPU or with your friends.

The game has some of the best blends of fighting principles, leading to unique movesets. Wrestling and MMA are key components of this game, a crucial reason for its inclusion on this list.

Furthermore, it presents a great blend of amazing hip-hop inspired soundtracks and combat sports.

