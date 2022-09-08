10 best action-adventure games worth replaying in September 2022

Action-adventure games combine two primary genres, action and adventure, to create this hybrid genre, which can include many titles that might fall into more specific categorization. These games offer a decent amount of engaging gameplay coupled with a narrative of many exceptionally-exciting escapades.

Action-adventure games are pretty common, and if you’re a frequent gamer, you’ve probably played your fair share of them. These games are released in huge numbers every year, and it's doubtful that we’ll ever run out of great action-adventure games to play anytime soon or shortly.

Speaking of action-adventure games to play, if you’re looking for titles to get back into this September, this list of features may be to your liking.

These action-adventure games cater to all types of gamers

1) The Last of Us Part I

Technically, The Last of Us Part I is a brand new game released just this month for the PlayStation 5. Yet, it is a soft remake of the original game, which uses new character models, and introduces new mechanics and exploration to bring it up to the same level as the sequel.

Naughty Dog initially released the original game in 2013, which saw the story of Joel and Ellie as they struggled to get across the United States in a world overrun with zombies. Telling one of the most compelling stories in video games, The Last of Us is an action-adventure game unlike any other.

The story has been wisely leaving intact in the remake, which only enhances the gameplay experience. This makes it a great way to relive this title in modern-day graphics, provided that you’re willing to pay full price for a game from nine years ago.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Souls-like games are becoming more and more prevalent, and over the years, more and more games have been added to the collection. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one such game from developer Respawn Entertainment, which borrows many elements from Soulsborne titles to deliver an engaging single-player experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game that follows protagonist Cal Kestis, a Jedi padawan on the run from the Empire after the events of Order 66. This was the first single-player Star Wars title in a long while, and fans well received the game as it featured a new take on lightsaber combat and a variety of force powers.

Fallen Order contains several worlds you can visit and tells a new story in the Star Wars universe with a splendid cast of characters. This is the perfect time to revisit the game, as a sequel has been announced, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is set to release sometime in 2023.

3) Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry is one of the older action-adventure game series, which initially started in 2001. It has since continued through three sequels, a failed reboot, and a fifth game titled Devil May Cry 5 in 2019, bringing the series to modern consoles.

The highlight of Devil May Cry 5 (and all DMC games in general) is the combat and combos the player can utilize on their numerous enemies. This is represented by style rankings, with each combat encounter graded on an alphabetical scale from D to SSS.

Learning to implement attacks and juggle enemies is the key component to getting combat right in this action-adventure game, and this takes time and patience. Despite the learning curve, the game is still entertaining, even for beginners, as you can be decent in combat and still get through the game, no problem.

4) Tunic

Tunic is a single-player action-adventure game developed by Andrew Shouldice, which was released on March 16, 2022, for Windows, macOS, and Xbox devices.

The game is scheduled for a PS4 and PS5 release on September 27, 2022, so while PS owners will be jumping into the game for the first time, Xbox and PC players can join in with their friends by replaying the game.

This indie action-adventure game gives players control of an anthropomorphic fox in a strange magical world. Most dialogue and item descriptions are illustrated in a new language, the meanings of which must be eluded from context clues. The open world is viewed from an isometric perspective, through which the player can control the fox.

While the art design and aesthetic are pleasing, the game is soul-like and features engaging combat. Players must maintain a stamina bar, which will deplete when dodging or blocking attacks. Health is restored when resting at Shrines (which serve as checkpoints) and drinking potions.

5) A Plague Tale: Innocence

As mentioned during the intro, action-adventure games can sometimes be classified into more specific genres, and A Plague Tale: Innocence is just that type of title. This is a stealth game at heart, which follows the story of a pair of siblings as they escape their home and are on the run.

The story is set in 14th Century Aquitaine France during the Hundred Years’ War. The black plague is prevalent in France, with rats spreading it across the land. Amicia and Hugo de Rune have been chased out of their home as the French Inquisition seeks to capture Hugo. To survive, the two must venture far away and figure out why the Inquisition is after the young boy.

The player will take control of Amicia for most of the game, as she has to sneak around many linearly designed levels. Inquisition Soldiers must be dealt with silently or eliminated using environmental objects and traps. The sequel, A Plague Tale: A Requiem, comes out on October 21, 2022.

6) Far Cry 6

The Far Cry series is a long-running video game franchise that has owed its rise to fame mainly to its exciting villains. The mainline entries in the series are first-person shooters and broadly fall into the action-adventure game genre, featuring engaging gunfights and an enjoyable story about revolution and fighting against tyranny.

The latest game in the series is Far Cry 6, released in 2021, which sees the protagonist, Dani Rojas, seek to dismantle the dictatorship of the self-proclaimed "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, who Hollywood star Giancarlo Esposito portrays. The game takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which Cuba inspires.

As is the case for all Far Cry games, this is an open-world title and allows the players the freedom to explore the map at their leisure. Conventional weapons such as pistols, assault rifles, and shotguns are available for Dani. They also have access to a set of special weapons known as Resolver Weapons, a new addition to the series.

7) Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits tells the story of Kena, a spirit tamer whose duty is to use her abilities to help the spirits of the dead move on to the afterlife. The game was developed and published by Ember Lab and launched on September 21, 2021. The art design and music from the game received special praise from critics.

This action-adventure game is played from a third-person perspective, which sees Kena use her staff to attack enemies and her pulse ability to defend against enemies. An additional mechanic employs small spirit companions known as the Rot, which can be directed to perform certain tasks such as moving objects or distracting enemies.

The narrative leads to exploration and excellent gameplay that can test the player's skills to the limit. This story-driven action-adventure game is a great title to revisit, especially if you’re looking for a challenging experience that is not a FromSoftware game.

8) It Takes Two

Developer Hazelight Studios is famous for its co-op multiplayer games, and their best title yet has been It Takes Two. Released on March 26, 2021, the game was one of the year’s best titles and even took home the award for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, which was a massive achievement for the indie studio.

The action-adventure game sees the story of two parents who have been transformed into miniature dolls and must find a way back to their original bodies. In what turned out to be a story of self-discovery and understanding, the duo works together to overcome insurmountable odds to achieve their goal.

It Takes Two requires two people to play (duh) and is not available as a single-player game. This is why it was considered by the developer to include a friend’s pass for the game when buying it digitally so that one purchase allowed two users to access the game.

9) Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy is a long-running action-adventure game series, of which Final Fantasy VII is considered one of the best entries. A remake for the game was released in 2020, which saw the beloved title return with updated graphics, new gameplay, and an exciting take on the original story.

The game saw protagonist Cloud Strife team up with the eco-terrorist organization Avalanche to take down the evil Shinra Electric Power Company. Combat is one of the most revamped features of the remake, which takes a third-person approach, as opposed to the turn-based mechanics of the original, while also allowing players to switch between characters in the party mid-battle.

The story initially follows the same basic premise but takes a different turn, halfway into the game, by introducing some new elements. A sequel to this remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has been announced, which is set to be the second game of a trilogy that will wrap up the story.

10) Ghost of Tsushima

Released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game set in 13th century Japan during the Mongol invasion. The story follows Jin Sakai, a young Samurai who must defend his people on the island of Tsushima from the oncoming Mongol threat, led by Khotun Khan, nephew of the real-life conqueror Kublai Khan.

The island of Tsushima provides a beautiful open-world setting for players to immerse themselves in, filled with stunning vistas, flowering meadows, and bountiful wildlife. As Jin, you’ll be making your way across this map very often, heading from one enemy encampment to another to destabilize the Mongol army and remove their influence from the land.

The combat in this action-adventure game is done in a unique cinematic style, unlike other games. Whether taking on enemies face-to-face by upholding the honor of the samurai or attacking from the shadows like a dishonorable ghost, you’ll never feel a lack of coolness as you finish each opponent with a swing of your blade.

