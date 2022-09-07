5 best fantasy RPGs to play in September 2022

Role-playing games (RPGs) are titles that allow players to carefully craft their character by picking various skills and abilities for them. In these games, players have to make a variety of choices, which ultimately influence minor or even major story arcs.

One common role-playing sub-genre is the fantasy RPG. In this sub-genre, the game is set in a fictional magical land, where players must carry out a hero’s journey and defeat the evil that seeks to disrupt peace.

Fantasy RPGs are quite common today, and this year has seen some of the best titles released in the genre so far. Let’s take a look at some of the best fantasy RPGs that are worth getting into this September.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Thymesia, Monster Hunter Rise, and 3 other great fantasy RPGs to try out this September

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is 2022’s most talked-about fantasy RPG so far. Despite many people's skepticism prior to its release, FromSoftware’s latest game has wowed fans and critics alike. Hailed as a possible Game of the Year candidate, this Soulsborne title is arguably the best title from the developer.

Elden Ring takes a new step in the series by being a fully open-world game. Featuring five massive explorable areas, each littered with small subregions of their own, the game contains the largest map of any FromSoftware title so far. It is also the most accessible game for beginners, with several optional mechanics that can make it a relatively easy experience.

As the lowly Tarnished, players will start their adventure in the rocky plains of Limgrave. However, by the time they reach the Altus Plateau, they'll be a different person altogether, having taken in all the lessons that the game has to teach.

2) Thymesia

Thymesia is a third-person fantasy RPG set in a dark and dreary world reminiscent of Soulsborne games like Bloodborne. It is souls-like in many ways, including its approach to combat, which is fast-paced and takes a bit of getting used to.

The game will take players across several exotic locations as they step into the role of Corvus, who is seemingly the last hope of saving the Kingdom of Hermes from ruin. Players will travel through this plague-ridden world collecting memories, which hold the key to the Kingdom’s salvation.

Combat is the most fun aspect of Thymesia. Players will need to get some training done before they can master the system, but the game isn’t as difficult as other FromSoftware titles.

3) The Elder Scrolls Online

If players enjoy Lord of the Rings-level high fantasy, they should definitely jump into The Elder Scrolls Online.

The game from Bethesda is set thousands of years ago in the same larger world as Skyrim. It features the continent of Tamriel as the main world, wherein many different locations serve as playable areas.

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG. It sees players take on quests together or dueling against each other to see who’s the strongest. Players have the freedom to create their own characters from a large selection of races.

The game has had various expansions since its release, which means players have tons of stuff to do and participate in. New content is added quite frequently, with the latest update, High Isle, introducing a new campaign and playable area.

4) Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth main installment in the long-running fantasy RPG series.

Players take on the role of a hunter whose job is to secure the area around Kamura village and keep it safe for sentient species like humans, Palicos, and the Palamutes. This is done by hunting down dangerous monsters and making sure that they are not a threat.

As a hunter, players will be teaming up with a cute Palico and stoic Palamute companions while journeying out into the wilderness in search of dangerous foes.

If players decide to enjoy the game online, they can even bring along up to three friends, which only adds to the fun of fighting against a giant monster.

5) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has taken the RPG route with its Assassin’s Creed games. It has never truly dipped into fantasy territory aside from the DLCs for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however, the Isu were brought to the forefront of the story, with characters like Odin and Loki playing important roles. The game also included a side story, which took place entirely in Asgard and included the Aesir and Vanir gods as NPCs. Players took on the role of the All-Father himself.

The tradition of having a DLC set in the mythological world has carried on with the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion. Here, Eivor must travel to the dwarf realm of Svartalfheim, where the fire giant Surtr is leading an assault. In order to prevent Ragnarok, Eivor (as Odin) must stop Surtr and rescue his son Baldr.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy playing fantasy RPGs? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh