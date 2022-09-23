How to boost Cyberpunk 2077 performance in low-end hardware with a useful mod

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in interest, thanks to its 1.6 update and the recent Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. This has led to over 1 million players actively playing the game again on Steam alone.

However, CD PROJEKT RED’s futuristic open-world is a visually stunning game, and not all PCs can easily run it. To help players suffering from this issue, the "Performance Boost for Potato PC" mod, uploaded to Nexus Mods by yakuzadeso, offers players with weaker hardware access to Cyberpunk 2077 without worrying as much about lag or other issues.

Cyberpunk 2077’s “Performance Boost for Potato PC” mod is a complete game-changer

The “Performance Boost for Potato PC” mod is for players with weaker, lower-end hardware on their PC. These players, of course, will have to sacrifice some visual quality but will end up with better performances in the game.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, the mod does not save the user’s settings, so these will have to be redone each time the player wishes to play. Players will also need the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod, which they can also find in the link below.

Steps to install

Head to Nexus Mods and download the mod.

Put the mod in your game’s folder.

Launch the game. Assign a hotkey for the menu when CyberEngine Tweaks asks

Load your Save file, but do not mess with settings before spawning into the world

Once you’ve spawned in, you can press the hotkey and begin toying with settings

“: \Cyberpunk2077\bin\x64\plugins\cyber_engine_tweaks\mods\Potato\init.lua”

The mod file’s address on your PC should look like the above quote. From here, you can begin adjusting the settings as you see fit.

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod is far from perfect, but it goes a long way to allowing lower-end hardware to enjoy the game. Yakuzadeso, the mod’s creator, did have some important notes for users to keep in mind.

Some settings are tagged with "Requires Reloading," as well as some other useful info. This means that you need to reload your save for them to take effect.

Cascade Shadows and Distant Shadows need to be enabled before loading to a different time of the day in order to avoid broken lighting.

Cascade Shadows and Distant Shadows may break lighting on really dark areas when it's daytime. Save, enable them, load the save for the changes to take effect.

Disabling weather will fix weird lighting when it's daytime (areas that are too dark or too bright). You need to disable cascade and distant shadows as well as the weather before reloading multiple times to take effect.

Default MaxStreamingDistance is set to 23170.251953 :O. You can mess with it, but you should use it as a last resort because it is actually stopping geometry from existing, I think lol. Min value I've set is 100 cause values lower than this would cause V to fall through the ground.

I have no idea what RuntimeTangentUpdate does.

I'm not sure if disabling AsyncCompute helps in my case, but people are saying it should help with old hardware.

This mod should make Cyberpunk 2077 far more accessible to the PC gaming world audience. Not everyone, after all, has an amazing PC that can run everything in maximum settings. This mod can help lower some of the game's visuals to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. However, the last update for last-gen consoles has been released, and all further content will only be available for PC and modern consoles.

