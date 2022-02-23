Top 3 weapons to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play

Players of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 know that choosing the right weapon for the task is critical. Sometimes having a weapon that a player is unfamiliar with or one isn't up to the task can make or break a battle.

Because of this, players are always seeking the best and most reliable weapons that they can use to win. Here is a look at the top three weapons to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard's ranked mode.

Choosing the correct gun for the task is paramount to success in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Depending on the type of engagement at hand, players need to ensure that they have the right tools for the job. Things like firing rate, recoil, damage, and overall ease of use can contribute to what makes a weapon worthy of being on the list.

3) STG44

The STG44 is a reliable AR that can help players stay on target easily (Image via Activision)

Players looking for a balanced weapon should look no further than the STG44. Depending on the loadout, it can be tailored for range, recoil, and more. Being able to have a weapon capable of striking down the enemy at a long range with a higher fire rate is paramount to the fast-moving world of combat, and the STG44 will never disappoint.

2) MP40

Capable of dishing out eye-watering damage in a short period of time, the MP40 will slay enemies it comes up against (Image via Activision)

The MP40 is capable of shredding enemies and for this reason is one of the best weapons to have in any loadout. Able to hit shots at longer ranges, this SMG stands tall above the rest for players looking to get the job done quick. With a fast rate of fire and managable recoil, this beast of a weapon is even more fierce with the right attachments.

1) Automaton

The Automaton is an extremely reliable AR that is capable of fulfilling almost any need on the battlefield (Image via Activision)

The Automaton is the Ol' Reliable of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2. This is an AR that has an even higher fire rate than the STG and is very easy to manage recoil.

There is good reason this weapon is in the number one spot right now. The Automaton is able to hit shots over higher distances, and it can really dominate with the right attatchments. Players who use this gun will surely see the kills add up.

