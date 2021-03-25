Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fortnite: Top 30 Tryhard names and how to get them

The Fortnite World Cup Finals - Final Round (Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The Fortnite World Cup Finals - Final Round (Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Manuel "Zeus" Escobar
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

It's well-known that Fortnite is a game for players of all ages. Since its launch in 2017, the game has seen all sorts of players ranging from noobs to extreme tryhards becoming part of its ecosystem.

Tryhard's are those players who take the game extremely seriously. They are usually quite aggressive and employ various skins and upgrades.

In Fortnite, a tryhard will give 110% to every match and are nearly impossible to miss.

With that said, this article discusses a list of 30 tryhard names that players might come across in Fortnite.

If players want to use one of the many names, it's usually as simple as re-wording or abbreviating the name. One can also visit websites like Fortnite Names and NickFinder to generate a custom name.

Top 30 Fortnite Tryhard Names

#30 – IKTrash

#29 – Xottik

Advertisement

#28 – Fji(name)

#27 – VapeKIll

#26 – PWNEDH4te

#25 – KDTaken

#24 – FortniteGOD

#23 – AmCheatin

#22 – VrEBest

#21 – ScarKING

#20 – ClippedX

#19 – Rxspxct

#18 – 2KHard

#17 – xTrashx

#16 – Umad?

#15 – Sub2(Name Fill)

#14 – SlaxEdx

#13 – MrBeast or MRB2ST

#12 – GiOaDm

#11 – GetWrecked (GTRKT)

#10 – ToxicxVenom

#9 – NiceTryNoobNJA

#8 – Loading...

#7 – NINJA

#6 – TryH4rd

#5 – (FN)Name

#4 – (FaZe) Name

#3 – (FADE) or (Fade) Name

#2 – Any name with a “ ツ “ symbol

#1 – IlllIlIllIl

Any one of these Fortnite names can be made by changing certain vowels to an "X" or re-wording it as a whole.

However, places like Fortnite Names and NickFinder allow players to generate individual names and even offer a list of Clan Names to intimidate incoming opponents.

RELATED: How to get better in Fortnite - An all-encompassing guide for beginners to improve in Fortnite

Published 25 Mar 2021, 14:23 IST
comments icon
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Season 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी