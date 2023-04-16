Top 5 anime games on PC

Anime games have seen a recent resurgence on PC, with titles such as the outstanding Persona 5 Royal making their eventual debut on the platform. The PC is now host to a ton of anime games, from multiple storefronts - ranging from indie titles to AAA blockbusters. Join us as we look into the five best anime games players can play on PC right now.

5 of the best anime-themed games on PC

5) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighter set in the universe of the beloved Dragon Ball characters (based on manga and anime). The game was developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment across multiple platforms, including the PC in 2018.

The title borrows heavily from the likes of Marvel vs. Capcom, indulging players in a brilliant fighting game consisting of three playable characters on each side coupled with a special assist for each member. Fans of the Dragon Ball series and games are sure to find this title a treat to play thanks to its fluid combat and movesets that stay true to the source material and anime aesthetic.

4) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is an anime 3D fighting game based on the Naruto franchise of manga and anime. Developed by CyberConnect 2 and once again published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, players take control of various members from the cast of the Naruto series in a 3D battle arena - in both a single-player campaign and online multiplayer versus modes.

The title also features boss battles with quick-time events and non-standard gameplay sections such as hack-and-slash mini-games. The adult versions and additional members of the cast from Boruto were added in a later update titled Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy.

The game is a must-play for fans of the franchise looking for a more than capable 3D battler featuring their favorite characters.

3) Scarlet Nexus

This action role-playing title from Tose and Bandai Namco Entertainment was released in June 2021 and offers unique cel-shaded anime visuals, coupled with impressive combat and an intriguing set of characters.

Players control either one of the two protagonists - Yutio Sumeraegi or Kasane Randall as they deal with otherworldly threats that threaten to destroy the world. The game features RPG elements in the form of a skill tree and companions who will join you in battles.

The in-game world is beautiful to look at and the combat is extremely fluid, making Scarlet Nexus an easy recommendation for fans of the genre.

2) Genshin Impact

Mihoyo’s flagship free-to-play title, Genshin Impact, has exploded in popularity since its initial 2020 release. The title features an anime, cel-shaded aesthetic with beautiful animations and an engaging story that makes it a great game in its own right.

Genshin Impact follows the live service model, with most characters and weapons being obtainable via the gacha - which may seem off-putting to many, but the game is cleverly balanced so as to not be impossible to clear using even the starter units.

Genshin Impact is also available on PlayStation and mobile devices and is a great pick for casual players too.

1) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal finally made its debut on the PC in October 2022, both via Steam and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The long-awaited otherwise PlayStation exclusive title is the newest entry in the Persona franchise from Atlas, and has players take control of the protagonist and his allies as they try to change the hearts of the corrupted citizens using the powerful summons known as Persona in fierce turn-based battles.

The PC port features updated visuals and high framerates, along with all the previously released DLC (although the DLC as such may be overpowered for the first playthrough).

Persona 5 Royal is an excellent JRPG and one of the best games you can play on PC right now.

