Top 5 cards to use in Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Players love Clash Royale because of the various tournaments and in-game challenges that help them gain resources. The Royal Tournament, which is released every month, tests the players' attacking techniques in a tournament format, making it the most recent in-game challenge.

This month's Royal Tournament will begin on April 11, with players competing in 1v1 battles and winning battles to move up the leaderboard. Players must utilize the cards that they have unlocked.

This article will attempt to explain the five best cards to use in Clash Royale's Royal Tournament.

Top 5 cards to use in Clash Royale's Royal Tournament

5) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the strongest Rare cards in Clash Royale that may be obtained by players once they reach Arena 2. It has high hitpoints and damage, making it good ground support for troops.

Her ax swing attacks all opposing troops within a 360-degree radius, allowing her to effortlessly knock down swarms of troops. Tank cards like Pekka and Mega Knight should be used as support troops.

4) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower is Clash Royale's strongest defensive card, capable of dealing high-hitpoint cards like Pekka, Giant, Golem, and others. Arena 4 or higher players can unlock it, and it should be placed in the center of the base to block the enemy's push and deliver the most damage.

Swarms of cards can quickly take down Inferno Tower, therefore players should try to protect themselves from them.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Goblin Barrel Epic spell card in Clash Royale is one of the most popular cards since it can deliver a lot of damage to enemy towers. It can be used in any situation on the battlefield.

When Goblin Barrel is activated, it shatters on the ground, releasing three Goblins that inflict heavy damage on the target, preferably towers.

Before deploying Goblin Barrel, players should check to see if their opponents have any cards like Logs or Arrows, and if they do, let them use it.

2) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 370

Hitpoints: 955

Once players reach Arena 4, they can obtain the Wizard, a high-hitpoint and area-damage card. His area damage ability makes him a useful support unit, which can be used with Witch and Valkyrie to protect tank cards.

He can easily tackle air swarms, allowing him to assist in the construction of target cards such as Giant and Electro Giant.

1) Mega Knight

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Mega Knight is here... with the force of 1,000 mustaches! Unlock him in the Challenge this weekend. Mega Knight is here... with the force of 1,000 mustaches! Unlock him in the Challenge this weekend. https://t.co/dJ7EguTitx

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is a legendary card that players can obtain once they have reached Arena 7. When used on the battlefield, like other splash damage cards in the game, it does a lot of damage.

The Mega Knight is one of the most powerful cards in the game because it not only deals a lot of damage but also has a lot of hitpoints. To deal with opponents' air troops, players should deploy support cards such as Wizard and Witch with Mega Knight.

