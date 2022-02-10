Top 5 Clash of Clans TH9 war bases in 2022

Designing base layouts is a crucial part of Clash of Clans with various defense structures and buildings. In clan wars, no matter how much gold is spent on defenses, a poorly constructed base will be easily attacked.

To prevent enemies from gaining stars, war bases are utilized. Typically, they are built to prevent the enemy from scoring two or three stars. Successful war bases can prevent the opponent from accomplishing their three-star objective and force them to attack the player's base multiple times. This article will go through the top 5 war bases for Town Hall 9.

Top 5 TH9 war bases in Clash of Clans

5) Side Town Hall

If you're willing to give up an easy 1 star, this is the perfect war base for you. The Town Hall is placed on one side of the base, making it easier to earn a 1 star, while the clan castle is placed in the center, making it difficult for the enemy to entice the clan castle troops. Keeping the town hall to the side frees up a lot of room for additional defensive structures, protecting them from area-splash damage.

4) X-Bow Special Base

It's one of the most typical TH9 war bases in Clash of Clans. Both X-Bows are covered with single wall pieces, causing enemy troops to ignore them and head to the next closest building, which is generally a Gold, Elixir, or Dark Elixir collector. This base works when troops like Witches and Wizards are used in clan castles as they can further distract the enemy troops, allowing the X-Bows to take them down.

3) Open War Base

This is a good base to defend against Mass Dragons and DragLoon war attacks since the base is well spread out, making it difficult for troops to complete the base on time and deal area damage to defenses. This base can also be used in multiplayer battles.

2) Closed War Base

This is another popular TH9 war base in Clash of Clans, where all the defenses are kept inside the walls and covered with structures like army camps, collectors, and barracks. Town Hall is kept in the middle within the range of all defenses.

1) Symmetrical War Base

This is the most stylish war base, capable of withstanding Mass Dragons, GoWipe, and other TH9 attack strategies with ease. As it is symmetrical on all sides, attackers have a hard time deciding which side to target and end up falling into the trap. Troops like Witches, Dragons, and Wizards should be taken in the clan castle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi