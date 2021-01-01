Crafting is one of the truly great secrets within Cyberpunk 2077.

Many players have overlooked the crafting feature in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only can items be broken down into crafting materials, but upgrades and brand new items can be made through crafting.

Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 can be done at almost any point in the game. Perks give players heightened crafting abilities. There are also blueprints, or crafting specs, that allow players to make powerful items. Once an item is obtained in-game, the crafting spec (blueprint) becomes available.

Top 5 Crafting blueprints in Cyberpunk 2077

#5 - Ozob's Nose

Image via CD Projekt RED

Ozob is a clown with a grenade for a nose. At one point in the game, V is contacted by Ozob and will help him with a job. Things go a bit south for Ozob, and V needs to defeat all of the enemies.

Advertisement

When "Send in the Clowns" is completed, the crafting spec blueprint for the grenade nose is obtained. It does massive damage at all levels but is a pretty expensive Cyberpunk 2077 item to craft in terms of components.

#4 - Gold-Plated Baseball Bat

Image via Crane Games

Beating down enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 with a golden bat is just plain fun. The gold-planted baseball bat can be found in the pool of Denny's villa. It is obtainable after the argument during the Second Conflict quest. The bat comes with a melee modification slot and can be upgraded all the way to legendary status.

#3 - Beast Mode

Image via SpookyFairy

Beast Mode can be obtained from the ripperdoc in Heywood. It is a berserk fragment that can be added as a mod to V with berserk as cyberware. While active, it increases armor and resistance by 15%. Health regeneration is also improved by 15%. Lastly, it increases melee damage by a whopping 100%.

Advertisement

#2 - Retrothrusters

Retrothrusters is a Cyberpunk 2077 spec found in the "For Whom the Bells Tolls" mission. Behind the bar in the afterlife, there will be plenty of weapons and ammo to stock up on. The Retrothrusters will also be found there. They can be crafted at any point after this now. This item allows V to double jump.

#1 - Overwatch

Image via CD Projekt RED

Fully upgraded, the Overwatch is one of the deadliest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. One-shot to the head will take out nearly every enemy encountered. It can be obtained as a reward for saving Saul during "Riders on the Storm."

It is Panam's sniper and will appear on V's apartment wall if in storage. Like other weapons, its crafting blueprint is available once obtained. This sniper is the real deal.