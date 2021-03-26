There are plenty of Fairy-type Pokemon who are absolutely adorable.

When the Fairy-type was introduced, a lot of Pokemon received the typing. New Fairy-type creatures were added to the Pokedex as well. That took away from the massive cuteness that overloaded Normal-type category.

There are many more Fairy-type Pokemon now, who have all entered the scene as the Generations of the series have progressed. Each one is unique and special in its own way, most of them are cute as heck.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Fairy Pokemon of all time

#5 - Cleffa

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Cleffa was added to the franchise with the mega addition of Baby Pokemon. It evolves into Clefairy, which then evolves into Clefable. All three of them are super cute. It is almost unfair that some creatures evolve into way less cute Pokemon. The permanent blush marks on its cheeks are pretty unfair, too.

#4 - Ralts

Image via Game Freak

There is just something about Ralts. It is small, curious, shy, and a ton of other adjectives. It almost looks like a child wearing a hat or helmet that is just too big. And instead of getting a new one, the child simply tries to look under the oversized head gear. Known as the Feeling Pokemon, Ralts can sense its trainer and becomes joyous when the trainer is in a good mood.

#3 - Igglybuff

Image via The Pokemon Company

Igglybuff is a similar case to Cleffa. It has three entire Pokemon in its family tree that are stinking cute. Igglybuff, the Balloon Pokemon, is super adorable. It is a tiny ball, other than its arms, legs, and the tuft of hair. The swirl on its forehead is so cute. Like Jigglypuff, Igglybuff loves to sing, but only for a short time, owing to underdeveloped vocal cords.

Advertisement

#2 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mimikyu is one of the creepiest and scariest Pokemon around. It is said that those who see what is under the disguise die painful deaths shortly after. Don't think about that. Simply think about it in the Pikachu costume. It is like a kid on Halloween, dressed up as their favorite Electric mouse. Mimikyu is absolutely charming if all the ghostly terror is ripped away from it.

#1 - Togepi

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togepi is one of the cutest Pokemon ever. Fans have fond memories of Togepi resting in Misty's arms while it performs Metronome. Its ignorance in those situations, as it often got the gang out of sticky predicaments, simply expanded its cuteness. There is nothing cuter than Togepi saying its own name, as has been heard numerous times in the anime.