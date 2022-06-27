Top 5 deals from the Steam Summer Sale

Players can take advantage of thousands of deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2022. It is one of the most anticipated events every single year, with many fan-favorite titles on offer at incredible discounts.

Saving money and loading up on video games is the entire purpose of this sale. And there are some massive deals that players will feel lucky to have taken advantage of once the sale is over.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best deals from the Steam Summer Sale featuring Fallout 76 and more

There are so many deals to choose from, but the best deals provide a discounted purchase price for some of the top games on the Steam platform.

As the Steam Summer Sale goes on, the discounts and titles on sale could easily change. That has happened in the past, but for now, the following are the best deals for the best games.

5) Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is the prequel to the acclaimed franchise, with online multiplayer as the focus. It takes place 25 years after the bombs go off, and the Vault Dwellers are finally venturing back to the surface.

Until July 7, 2022, players can purchase this game through the Steam Summer Sale for 75% off at $9.99; The Steel Dawn Deluxe version is only $14.99. Needless to say, that's an incredible deal to get a super popular game at.

4) ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved has come out with some awesome DLC as of late, and the game is 67% off during the sale. It can be bought for $9.89. Moreover, the Ultimate Survivor Edition can be picked up for 47% off at $47.74.

The objective of the game is to survive the treacherous environment and tame the mysterious beasts found there.

3) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is typically $59.99. With a 59% discount, the title is only $24.59.

The Mass Effect series is one of the most popular RPG (roleplaying game) franchises in history, and this is a Steam Summer Sale deal that can't be missed if you're a fan of the franchise.

The Legendary Edition includes remastered versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. All three games are included, along with promo weapons, armor, and over 40 downloadable content pieces.

2) Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is a Capcom title unlike any other. Instead of playing it on the Nintendo Switch, many gamers have decided to give it a try on their PC. If you're a gamer who wants to play the title on PC, you can get it now for a solid discount.

Moreover, with the Sunbreak expansion coming soon, there's no better time to purchase it at 49% off for $30.59. The Deluxe Edition is also available at 52% off for $35.93. The increase of five dollars with the Deluxe version is more than worth it since it contains exclusive content from the Deluxe Kit.

1) God of War

The critically acclaimed God of War was a PlayStation exclusive until Sony decided to start putting their titles on PC. With the sequel, Ragnarok, arriving potentially this year, those who missed out on the 2018 title should jump on this deal and into Midgard.

As Kratos, players take on the gods of Norse mythology in this sort of "soft reboot" of the franchise. It has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and can be purchased during the Steam Summer Sale at a 20% discount for $39.99.

