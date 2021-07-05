Top 5 most disastrous Twitch streaming trends of all time - from Hot Tub and ASMR to gambling

Following recent events, the entire Twitch community has been raging about the type of content present on the streaming platform.

The community has been throwing shade at the more 'unwanted' streamers while making it clear that a large part of the viewer community does not want them or their trends on the platform anymore.

Misuse of the Twitch platform to promote suggestive content has been a hot topic all over the community lately, and the content broadcasted by streamers like Indiefoxx and Amouranth is just the tip of the cancel iceberg.

Now, anyone has the liberty to broadcast anything they want on Twitch, as long it plays by the community guidelines. However, the lack of age-restrictions on the platform can take impressionable viewers to places they should not be in.

Here are five such streaming trends on Twitch that have proven harmful, objectionable, and downright disastrous.

5 times viewers thought "hey, that should not fly on Twitch"

The pseudo-ASMR streaming trend

This one has got to be one of the most highly-discussed topics in the community right now. In general, ASMR is supposed to be soothing and help people relax. The ASMR streams on Twitch have even been successful in this endeavor and have genuinely helped people.

The problem arose when others tried to hog this tag to promote their own content that was anything but ASMR. Mostly sexual and always bizarre, these pseudo-ASMR streams ended up saturating this tag on Twitch, forcing the genuine ones to take a backseat.

Amouranth’s stream that got her banned pic.twitter.com/0ncT02LjEz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 19, 2021

Hot Tub Twitch streams

This is possibly where things started going downhill. The rise of streamers broadcasting from their hot tubs became phenomenally popular really quickly (and with good reason).

Subsequently, Twitch created a separate category for these streams, which somewhat acted as a gateway for sexualized content into the platform. Although this is not a problem per se, young and impressionable might be affected by the suggestive content.

Conversely:

who said hot tub streams were bad for the platform???????? pic.twitter.com/vtRVmY2QvH — LNR | Lugia (@Lugia_25) July 1, 2021

Gambling livestreams

There are a multitude of problems with this one. Basically, a gambling website pays an influencer/streamer to gamble on their website and promote it. However, viewers might be influenced by this and partake in similar activities, and they may end up losing money.

Twitch star Pokimane recently spoke about this and made some valid points regarding the issue.

On stream sleeping

Pretty sure future historians will look back on this trend and scribble furiously in their notebooks. For some inexplicable reason, people sleeping on Twitch streams blew up the internet. Perhaps watching people sleep has something relaxing to it and maybe that is the reason people get fish tanks.

Chalkboard streaming

This one is yet another example of a misused tag on Twitch, much like the pseudo-ASMR streams. Basically, chalkboard streaming used to be a harmless trend, where streamers used to write the names of notable subs on a board.

However, a lot of streamers started hogging this tag and ended up exploiting it with their sexually suggestive content on stream. But it did not grow as much as the ASMR trend did, so it somewhat died on its own.

A lot of streamers had called out this trend, including Ninja.

While the community usually jumps the gun while blaming streamers for everything, they should also exercise caution while viewing certain content. After all, it is the viewers who made trends out of these aforementioned concepts.

