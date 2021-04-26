Support is a really thankless role in Dota 2. They initiate plays, save carries early in the game, and provide vision all over the map. At the end of it all, the carries hog the limelight by killing hero after hero thanks to the support's help.

Top 5 Dota 2 Support players in North America

The region of North America has blessed us with some of the greatest Dota 2 players in the history of the game. Currently, though it is the Dota 2 roster of Evil Geniuses who dominate the scene in North America, there are other teams who have some pretty promising players as well.

Here are the Top 5 support players in the Dota 2 scene in North America currently:

#1 Andreas Franck "Cr1t" Nielsen (Evil Geniuses)

Cr1t is one of the finest roaming supports. He is a two-time Major winner with OG. Evil Geniuses won The International back in 2015, and this time they have assembled a superteam, hoping to lift the Aegis of Immortals once again.

Cr1t has already proven how good of a position 4 (roamer support) player he is. The International is a trophy missing from his cabinet.

Advertisement

#2 Tal "Fly" Aizik (Evil Geniuses)

The story of the great betrayal, the fairytale comeback of OG from being the ultimate underdog to the greatest of them all.

All of this turned Fly into a sort of Judas in the eyes of some Dota 2 fans. This has overshadowed how good a support player he is. He has consistently been good during his days at OG, as well as at EG, where he played with carries of different styles and managed to keep up with both of them.

#3 Avery "SVG" Silverman

Advertisement

Avery "SVG" Silverman is an American professional Dota 2 player who is currently the captain of Quincy crew .

He coached the Dota 2 roster of Evil Geniuses to a third-place finish at the The International 2016. He was and still is considered one of the best support players in the North American Dota 2 Circuit.

#4 David "MoonMeander" Tan

David "MoonMeander" Tan is one of the best Earthshaker players to ever grace the game of Dota 2.

He has previously played for powerhouse esports teams like OG, Fnatic and Digital Chaos. Like most other Dota 2 players, he also rose to the scene from Heroes of Newerth. He is now trying his luck with Undying, where glimpses of his performances are still under much spotlight.

#5 Kim "DuBu" Doo-Young

Kim "DuBu" Doo-Young is another player from Undying, who has shown some excellent promise in the support role. His signature hero, Bane, is one of the most feared supports in the game and DuBu played it brilliantly in recent matches.