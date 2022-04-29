Top 5 dual wielders in popular video games

In video games, protagonists hacking and slashing their way through enemies with different kinds of lethal swords is the ultimate treat for many gamers. Sword fighting games demand superior skillsets from players and require them to implement strategies and tactics to defeat enemies.

Over the years, many characters have been capable of wielding two deadly weapons simultaneously, making them more lethal. Using two swords in games opens up the scope of executing more creative moves. Here are some of the best dual wielding characters in popular video games

Best dual wielding characters to play with in popular video games

1) Kratos - God of War

Kratos is one of the most popular protagonists in the gaming community. Players absolutely love his aggressive fighting techniques and insane strength. He is portrayed as arrogant in nature and engaged in morally ambiguous activities with extreme violence.

Throughout the God of War series, Kratos is often seen holding two swords attached to chains known as the Blades of Chaos, which greatly enhance his fighting abilities. This exceptional pair of blades allowed Kratos to pull off violent and unique combos against his enemies.

2) Ezio Auditore - Assassin’s Creed

The Assassin’s Creed series boasted some exceptional combat mechanics, thanks to Ezio Auditore’s superb fighting skills and tactics. Ezio’s dual hidden blades are undoubtedly one of the most iconic dual-wielding weapons in the gaming world.

The ability to assassinate two enemies at once without any considerable effort is what appealed to gamers the most. The Hidden Blade’s inconspicuous nature and portability made it an ideal weapon for stealth kills.

The weapon can be made more lethal by upgrading it over time. Players can counterattack their enemies with these blades, which results in instant kills.

3) Salvador - Borderlands 2

Salvador, the Gunzereker-class character in Borderlands 2 took dual wielding to a whole new level. Generally, characters in games dual wield two pistols or two small submachine guns. But Salvador, using his action skills, Gunzerking, has the capability to dual wield any two weapons in the game temporarily.

His Rampage and Gun List skill tree further enhanced his dual wielding skills and were capable of wiping out enemies in no time. He can also restore some of his health constantly while using Gunzerking. With the perfect combination of gun builds, Salvador can even defeat bosses quite easily.

4) The Prince - Prince of Persia Warrior Within

Prince of Persia Warrior Within has been well appreciated in the gaming community for its excellent gameplay and combat mechanics. The Prince is capable of executing a wide variety of combat techniques, ranging from cutting their heads via two swords to throwing enemies off a cliff by kicking.

He can dual-wield a variety of swords, with one being the primary weapon and the other secondary. Players can take the weapon from their enemies and can use it simultaneously with their primary sword.

While secondary weapons don’t help much in defense, they can be used to land multiple combos and Prince can even throw them towards enemies and cause significant damage.

5) Lloyd Irving - Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Symphonia is considered one of the best role-playing games available on Nintendo GameCube. One of the characters, Lloyd Irving, plays an important role in shaping the storyline and makes the game an absolute joy due to his iconic fighting skills.

His main weapon is dual wielding swords, which represent two elements, Fire and Water. Lloyd uses his swords to land most of his special combos as he only inherited a tiny bit of magical faction for his attacks.

One of his most notable combos is the Sword Rain-Tiger Fang-Hunting Beast combo, which uses fire elements and can cause significant damage to enemies.

