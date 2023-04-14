Top 5 esports teams of all time

Esports is one of the most expansive mediums growing exponentially regarding viewership and participation. The fierce competition between teams makes esports matches enticing for fans of games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and other popular titles.

Due to the competitive nature of esports, favorites keep changing, and some teams perform poorly than expected while some maintain consistency in victories. A handful of esports teams have made a mark in this medium and excelled in most of the games mentioned above while earning the exciting prize pools associated with the tournaments.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Fnatic and the 4 other best esports teams of all time

1) Team Liquid

Team Liquid, established in 2000, has evolved into a juggernaut in the esports domain. Since its inception, Team Liquid has amassed a whopping $ 40 million (approx) from its esports tournament victories. Apart from these earnings, Team Liquid has sponsorship ties with Alienware, Monster Energy, Honda, and many more brands.

This team has expansive coverage as they compete in all popular leagues of titles, including Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and even Rocket League. Their consistency can be evidenced by their recent performances wherein they acquired first place in DPC WEU 2023 Tour 2 (Dota 2 tournament).

2) OG

OG is one of the most recent esports teams compared to others on this list. Established in 2015, OG has accumulated over $37 million with teams focused on Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant. Focusing on only three games has worked in their favor, and OG is one of the strongest Dota 2 teams.

Their recent performance in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments like IEM Dallas 2023: European Qualifiers and BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023: European RMR Qualifier B reflects their proficiency as they secured a third spot in both. Their notable partnerships include Redbull and BMW.

3) Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses entered the competitive esports scene in 1999 and have been victorious in over 180 championships ever since. Evil Geniuses comprise one of the most active rosters, with teams participating in popular titles like Dota 2—Rocket League, Halo, Overwatch, League of Legends, World of Warcraft, and more.

They nabbed first place in the VCT 2023's North American series qualifier (held between April 4 and April 8). They boast over $25 million in robust prize earnings and have partnered with prominent brands like Monster Energy, Motorola, LG Electronics, Twitch, and others.

4) Fnatic

Fnatic was formed in 2004, and since then, they have amassed prize money earnings of approximately $19 million. Fnatic has been one of the best-performing teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and is the winner of the most recent VCT LOCK//IN held in Sao Paulo.

They also have tons of merchandise like keyboards, mousepads, and other accessories that allure fans from around the globe. The team participates in games like Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA, and Apex Legends. They managed to grab the second position in the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023: European RMR A, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament in April 2023.

5) FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is quickly surging in popularity ever since its establishment in 2010. FaZe Clan has teams partaking in all notable titles, including Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG Mobile, FIFA, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, Valorant, and Rocket League. Prize winnings reaching 15 million dollars and their second place in the Winter split of RLCS 2022-23 are major contributors to their success.

Apart from the abovementioned feat, they were victorious in Stage 1 of the Brazil League 2023, a Rainbow Six Siege tournament. Even FaZe Clan has forayed into merchandising with a plethora of trendy apparel and gaming keyboards. They have official partnerships with brands like SCUF Gaming, Nissan, Verizon, Wix.com, and many others.

While it may be overwhelming for newcomers to keep track of the most popular team, the above ones always display consistent performance in most games. Those looking out for competitive games can peruse this article outlining five esports titles with the most active competitive scene.

