Top 5 FIFA 22 kits for home and away

The greatest allure of FIFA Ultimate Team is the ability to customize one's football club. The first thing that comes to mind when creating a club is to choose their jerseys.

Players can use the Kit Creator in FIFA 22 to mix and match various club designs. A visually appealing kit makes for the best template in the Kit Creator. This article features ten kits from FIFA 22, including five home kits and five away kits.

FIFA 22: Top 5 home & away kits for the new season

Home Kits

5) PSG

Neymar in the new PSG home jersey (Image via @PSG_English, Twitter)

PSG's home kit embraces a classic look mixing old-school minimalistic aesthetics with modern design. It's simple yet stunning to look at.

4) Bayern Munich

Classic design in a new avatar (Image via Getty)

Bayern's new home kit boasts a simplistic yet visually pleasing design. FIFA 22 players will surely fall in love with this jersey.

3) Venezia FC

Venezia players wearing their home kit (Image via Getty)

The Venezia jersey for this season, made by Kappa, celebrates their historic promotion to Serie A. It looks like a designer label made it and easily steals the spotlight on the field.

2) Beşiktaş JK

Simple and sophisticated (Image via Besiktas Shop)

This Turkish club has one of the most straightforward kit designs on this list, yet it's the very reason for its appeal. The color scheme fits perfectly with the minimalist look, making for an elegant look.

1) Inter Milan

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en



The New Skin of Milano.

We’re thrilled to unveil our Home jersey for 2021/22 ⚫🔵



#TheNewSkinOfMilano #IMInter #IMMilano 👕 | NEW JERSEYThe New Skin of Milano.We’re thrilled to unveil our Home jersey for 2021/22 ⚫🔵 👕 | NEW JERSEY



The New Skin of Milano.

We’re thrilled to unveil our Home jersey for 2021/22 ⚫🔵



#TheNewSkinOfMilano #IMInter #IMMilano https://t.co/QY2IG5TCTP

Inter Milan has always had some of the most fantastic-looking kits, owing to their beautiful color scheme. Their snakeskin patterned jersey looks incredible in real life as well as in FIFA 22.

Away Kits

5) Tottenham Hotspur

This kit screams for attention (Image via Spurs Shop)

Tottenham Hotspur has one of the boldest away kit designs in the new season. It was made to grab eyeballs, and most FIFA players will find it attractive as well.

4) Kaizer Chiefs

This jersey has futuristic design elements (Image via @KaizerChiefs, Twitter)

Kaizer Chiefs' away kit sports an aggressively modern look. The grey and gold color scheme seems to be ideally matched for this design.

3) Inter Milan

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en



The new skin of an icon, made of Milano.

We're thrilled to unveil our Away Jersey for 2021/22, the first of its kind with our new crest!



#IMInternazionale #IMMilano 👕 | SHIRTThe new skin of an icon, made of Milano.We're thrilled to unveil our Away Jersey for 2021/22, the first of its kind with our new crest! 👕 | SHIRT



The new skin of an icon, made of Milano.

We're thrilled to unveil our Away Jersey for 2021/22, the first of its kind with our new crest!



#IMInternazionale #IMMilano https://t.co/z38dbQD6V7

While the home kit for Inter sports a snakeskin pattern, the away kit has a snake draped around the jersey. This might remind football fans of the spiraling dragon present in their 2010 away kit.

2) Bayern Munich

Bayern's new away kit looks rather trendy (Image via @EleteTSC, Twitter)

The Bayern Munich away kit for the new season looks very similar to the German national team's away kit from 2010. The black and gold color scheme, coupled with the unique dotted stripes, make for an extremely stylish jersey.

1) Liverpool

Liverpool's off-white away kit (Image via @SiaranBolaLive, Twitter)

Polo shirts are making a comeback in football, and Liverpool's away kit might be one of the best examples. Its simple, old-school elegance gives it a sophisticated look. In FIFA 22, it would easily stand out as one of the most unique jerseys.

