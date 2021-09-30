Top 5 FIFA 22 kits for home and away

The greatest allure of FIFA Ultimate Team is the ability to customize one's football club. The first thing that comes to mind when creating a club is to choose their jerseys.
Players can use the Kit Creator in FIFA 22 to mix and match various club designs. A visually appealing kit makes for the best template in the Kit Creator. This article features ten kits from FIFA 22, including five home kits and five away kits.
FIFA 22: Top 5 home & away kits for the new season
Home Kits
5) PSG
PSG's home kit embraces a classic look mixing old-school minimalistic aesthetics with modern design. It's simple yet stunning to look at.
4) Bayern Munich
Bayern's new home kit boasts a simplistic yet visually pleasing design. FIFA 22 players will surely fall in love with this jersey.
3) Venezia FC
The Venezia jersey for this season, made by Kappa, celebrates their historic promotion to Serie A. It looks like a designer label made it and easily steals the spotlight on the field.
2) Beşiktaş JK
This Turkish club has one of the most straightforward kit designs on this list, yet it's the very reason for its appeal. The color scheme fits perfectly with the minimalist look, making for an elegant look.
1) Inter Milan
Inter Milan has always had some of the most fantastic-looking kits, owing to their beautiful color scheme. Their snakeskin patterned jersey looks incredible in real life as well as in FIFA 22.
Away Kits
5) Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has one of the boldest away kit designs in the new season. It was made to grab eyeballs, and most FIFA players will find it attractive as well.
4) Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' away kit sports an aggressively modern look. The grey and gold color scheme seems to be ideally matched for this design.
3) Inter Milan
While the home kit for Inter sports a snakeskin pattern, the away kit has a snake draped around the jersey. This might remind football fans of the spiraling dragon present in their 2010 away kit.
2) Bayern Munich
The Bayern Munich away kit for the new season looks very similar to the German national team's away kit from 2010. The black and gold color scheme, coupled with the unique dotted stripes, make for an extremely stylish jersey.
1) Liverpool
Polo shirts are making a comeback in football, and Liverpool's away kit might be one of the best examples. Its simple, old-school elegance gives it a sophisticated look. In FIFA 22, it would easily stand out as one of the most unique jerseys.