Top 5 forgotten guns in Call of Duty history

Call of Duty has given the world of gaming one of its largest weapons rosters within a franchise.

There are iconic weapons found within the Call of Duty series. Some of these have even given inspiration to the weapons that appear in other games.

There are other weapons that are easily forgettable though. They were rarely used and not commonly mentioned by players.

A shotgun is the most forgotten gun in Call of Duty history

#5 - Browning M1919

This LMG from Call of Duty: World at War has some incredible upsides. Its magazine was huge, did the same damage from any range, and only took a few shots to finish an opponent.

However, the downside is that there was no time to aim down the sights before the user would be killed. It was unlocked rather late, so many more weapons were given priority. The thing was just so slow. Many people didn't touch it once it was obtained.

#4 - M320 GLM

Modern Warfare 3 had more launchers in it than any other Call of Duty game. This weapon was a noob tube brought to solitude. It was a stand-alone grenade launcher.

It wasn't a giant rocket. It didn't shoot bullets. It was highly forgettable. The M320 GLM came with one reserve shot, and ammo could not be resupplied. It was not only forgettable but a complete waste.

#3 - Double Barreled Shotgun

This is another entry from Call of Duty: World at War. The Double-Barreled Shotgun is very forgotten. It looked to start a new trend with shotguns in COD, but games to come after did not do justice.

This weapon was actually perfect. Of course, it could only shoot two shots before reloading, but it was mighty powerful. The range is the issue here, and why many can't remember it.

#2 - CM901

This is another entry from Modern Warfare 3. It seems MW3 and WAW host some of the most forgettable weapons throughout the entirety of Call of Duty.

This assault rifle had great damage but an awful range and fire rate. To add to that, it's accuracy is poor, too. This weapon is truly unforgettable because of the number of assault rifles better than it. It is that simple.

#1 - M1014

The M1014 is a shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The original MW brought players the COD they know and love today. The weapons are iconic and have been repeated throughout other Call of Duty titles.

This shotgun even came back in MW2 but was just as forgettable then. It did decent damage but only held four shots that needed to reload one by one. The range was awful, and no one touched it once other weapons become well-known.