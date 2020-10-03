Top 5 Fortnite alternatives for PC

Fortnite is one of the standout games in the battle royale genre. It could even be considered one of the best and most influential games of all time. Sometimes, though, players need a break. There are plenty of Fortnite alternatives to choose from on PC. Five of them stand out above all the rest.

5 best alternatives for Fortnite on PC

#5 – PUBG

(Image Credit: PUBG Corporation)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the games, along with Fortnite, that set the battle royale genre in motion. It helped grow the genre's popularity with it's intense game play. The game is a bit different from Fortnite in terms of mechanics, but the premise is the same. Players land, loot, and fight their way to the end. It is a great alternative to Fortnite in terms of a simply amazing battle royale experience.

#4 – Last Man Standing

(Image Credit: Free Reign Entertainment)

Last Man Standing is very similar to PUBG and is another great alternative to Fortnite. 100 players drop in and loot up. The game claims to be the “Ultimate BATTLE ROYALE.” It plays host to ridiculous emotes, great gun play, and actually has pretty good graphics. This is a wonderful game to try out if you are looking for a break from the insane building of Fortnite.

#3 – Ring of Elysium

(Image Credit: Aurora Studio)

Ring of Elysium, like Fortnite, is a game that is very much attached to lore. Everything that happens in each of the seasons connects with the story. Fortnite is very similar to that. The big difference between the games is the size. Ring of Elysium hosts 60 players instead of 100. The list of weapons is decent and overall, it is a wonderful battle royale game.

#2 – Spellbreak

(Image Credit: Proletariat, Inc.)

Spellbreak is a newer game that takes the Fortnite style of battle royale and turns it up a notch. Players go around the map collecting magic spells to cast rather than weapons. These spells can be combined to wreak havoc on the opposition. Spellbreak has a great class system. The map on this one is unique however, as it is separate pieces of land floating with plenty of air between them. Try it, really. It is a blast.

#1 – COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

Naturally, COD: Warzone is the best Fortnite alternative available. In terms of battle royale games, it may very well be the best right now. Call of Duty has made it their mission to pump out Warzone content and make each season better than the last. It is completely different from Fortnite in terms of game play and style. That is what makes it an alternative. For those wanting to play something different, but in the same genre, drop into Verdansk and light it up.

Disclaimer: This article is the writer's opinion and may differ from the opinions of others regarding the best alternatives to Fortnite on PC.