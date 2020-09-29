Top 5 Fortnite alternatives on mobile

Mobile gaming is more popular now than it has ever been. So many people have mobile devices, whether it be a phone or tablet. This makes it much easier to play popular games as opposed to purchasing an expensive console or PC. People already have phones and tablets for other things.

One of the major names in mobile gaming is Fortnite. It operates exactly the same as it does on other mediums. For those who enjoy Fortnite and the battle royale genre, there are plenty of mobile games with similarities.

5 best mobile alternatives to Fortnite

#5 – PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are mobile versions of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Unfortunately, both iterations of the game have been banned in India. Other regions, however, are still able to enjoy this mobile battle royale.

It's not exactly like Fortnite, but PUBG's rise actually came before Epic Games' version. Both games helped cement the battle royale genre. PUBG Mobile is an overall good mobile battle royale game, delivering the same magic as the PC version.

#4 – Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is basically Fortnite. It really is a true rip off. It was released about a year after Fortnite came out. The game is a battle royale game first and foremost but the Fortnite similarities are too obvious.

Players land on an island. The locations are named in a similar fashion to Fortnite's point of interest. Weapons are very similar. It even has building. The big difference, though? Players jump out of a flying taxi cab rather than a flying bus.

#3 – Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is a much smaller scale game than the others on this list. The battles only take a few minutes, consisting of only 32 players rather than 100 or more. It maintains a cartoonish style, similar to Fortnite. The top down point of view is much different, though.

Players waste no time in parachuting, looting, and shooting. The goal is the same as any other battle royale game. Survive to the very end. It's a very cute game that allows users to embark on a rampage.

#2 – Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the more popular mobile games out there. It consists of 50 players lobbies. The players parachute onto an island, find weapons and equipment, then seek out other players to eliminate. This will all seem familiar to fans of Fortnite.

Garena Free Fire looks like how a mobile game should look. It's graphics are great, the controls are easy to use, and it is an overall enjoyable experience. For fans of Fortnite on mobile, this game is a perfect alternative.

#1 – COD Mobile

COD Mobile may now be the king of mobile gaming. It takes the beloved Call of Duty experience and brings it to mobile. It is not exactly like Fortnite, but it does have a battle royale mode. Players drop onto the map, loot up, and try to survive. It is just like Warzone.

As well, COD Mobile has the typical COD gameplay. There is Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and other game modes. So, not only is it a great Fortnite alternative with a BR mode, it is simply a great mobile version of the base Call of Duty games.

Disclaimer: This article is the writer's opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the publication.