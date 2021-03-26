Top 5 Fortnite skins players can purchase for under 1000 V-Bucks

In the world of Fortnite, plenty of skins come and go. While some are expensive, others are much easier to acquire.

Skins are an important part of the gameplay in Fortnite. A lot of players choose to copy pros and use those skins. Some like to pick the skins that they think are the coolest or get the newest ones each time they arrive in the item shop.

Regardless, at times, this can be an expensive affair. To that end, below are the top five Fortnite Skins that players can purchase within a price range of 1,000 V-Bucks.

Top 5 Fortnite Skins

Whistle Warrior (Images via Epic Games)

#5 – Whistle Warrior

With its original release dating back to November of 2018, Whistle Warrior has become a favorite among many players. Its stylish referee layout made it one of the many skins players ran into every time they got into a match. The best part is, this skin only costs 800 V-Bucks.

Whiplash (Images via Epic Games)

#4 – Whiplash

Originally released in April 2018, Whiplash is another fan-favorite due to its bright racing look. Like many other skins, Whiplash was recently put back in the item shop in January of this year. It’s been in the item shop for over 43 times now, and it only costs 800 V-Bucks

B.R.U.T.E Gunner (left) and B.R.U.T.E Navigator (right) (Images via Epic Games)

#3 – B.R.U.T.E Gunner or Navigator

An awesome duo, which players were able to obtain for only 800 V-Bucks, was B.R.U.T.E Gunner and Navigator. Both were introduced in August of 2019 during Fortnite Season X. The Gunner skin was last seen in February of this year, while the Navigator version was last seen in December of 2020.

Grit (Images via Epic Games)

#2 – Grit

Grit was an awesome addition to the Uncommon Skins collection, also coming in at only 800 V-Bucks. Players were introduced to Grit back in August of 2019. His stylish military-esque outfit and deadly-looking helmet visor made him a highly desired skin.

Victory takes braaaaains 🧠



#1 – Brainiac

Brainiac is the zombie counterpart of the one and only Jonsey. Players were able to purchase Brainiac for only 800 V-Bucks back in October of 2018, though the last time fans saw him in the store was in November of 2020. He even had another version of the skin released called the Ghoul Trooper.