Top 5 game-ruining mistakes that new players make in Dota 2

Dota 2 is undoubtedly one of the most complex games for new players to learn. With various intricate mechanics and an entire thesis of game knowledge to master, many new players find themselves quitting the game due to its absurdly high skill ceiling.

Dota 2 features more than 120 heroes in the game, each boasting a minimum of four and a maximum of six abilities. The game also features a plethora of various items for players to choose from. These factors make Dota 2 one of the most enticing and competitive esports titles.

However, these factors are also why Dota 2 is an extremely difficult game for new players to learn. Although mistakes are an integral part of Dota 2, some mistakes that new players make repeatedly end up costing their team the entire match.

This article features five such mistakes to help new players have a better in-game experience on Dota 2.

Mistakes made by new players in Dota 2 that can make them hate the game

#5. Spamming heroes

All available heroes in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

One of the most important aspects of Dota 2 requires players to fully understand how every hero performs in the game. With more than 120 heroes available for players to choose from, new players often find themselves overwhelmed by the number of choices.

It is highly advised for new players to pick less complex heroes like Ogre Magi and Lion to understand the basic mechanics of the game. Instead of spamming different heroes, new players should master a specific hero before moving on to a different one.

4. Following fixed item builds

All available items in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Despite being a 5 vs 5 battle arena being played out on the same map, the variety of items each hero can choose allows players to have a unique experience in every game. Heroes often opt for unconventional items to overcome specific scenarios in a Dota 2 match.

However, new players are often advised to follow a fixed item list to perform better. Not doing so can often lead to more game-ruining scenarios than helping the player learn about the game. Players are thus advised to read the item description before they opt to build it

For example of game-ruining items, building a Glimmer's Cape or Shadow Blade against heroes like Bounty Hunter and Slardar is absolutely useless. Similarly, building a Ghost Scepter against heroes like Oracle and Pugna is also not worth the splurge.

#3. Drafting without support heroes

Despite being one of the least played roles in Dota 2 for new players, a support's role is extremely vital in every game. Be it providing regeneration to core heroes during the laning phase or turning the course of a teamfight with a single well-timed ultimate ability, supports are the real heroes in Dota 2.

Public games for new players can feature a five-core draft lineup. This not only results in an extremely weak laning phase, but also causes the other players on the team to tilt because of their unintentional griefing.

2. Wasting Observer and Sentry Wards

Observer and Sentry wards in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Vision is arguably one of the most important aspects of Dota 2. The team that has vision over their enemies, has a better chance of ambushing or even avoiding ambushes.

However, new players can often be found planting observer wards in generic positions where they are easily dewarded. Apart from wasting observer wards, new players also place sentry wards in random spots without any meaning.

The best method for using wards in Dota 2 is by simply avoiding notable warding spots as enemies are most likely to check them. Players are also advised to use wards strategically, to gain an advantage while ganking an enemy or trying to protect themself from a gank.

1. Playing away from their team without any vision on the map

New players often fail to realize the importance of positioning in Dota 2, especially during the mid and late-game period. Playing away from your team is disadvantageous in Dota 2.

From getting ganked by the enemy team to watching your entire team being wiped out by the enemy in a 4 vs 5 situation, being in a different part of the map can often lead to game losing experiences. This is a primary reason why players should be extremely cautious about using their Teleport Scrolls.

New players are also advised to try and stay close to their team in case a fight breaks out. However, in situations when they need to farm and are not ready to engage in combat, players can simply place an observer ward in the region they wish to farm and stay protected from enemy attacks.