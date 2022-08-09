Top 5 gems to craft in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, ranked

Gems returned in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and are an essential feature when it comes to gaining strength in combat.

Players can unlock two additional gem slots for each character, giving them three total. Depending on the party member's specialty, these come in the form of Attacker, Defender, Healer, and Universal.

Crafting gems requires a combination of Cylinders and Crystalized Ether. Doing this will allow users to grant some of the most effective boosts in the game that devastate with the right gear and weapons.

Five gems rise above the rest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are a total of 20 gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Each category has five that work well for specific characters placed in the corresponding role. Some are better than others, however.

Five gems rise above the rest as the top options in XC3. They are diverse in terms of categories, and their fully upgraded versions simply cannot be matched.

5) Lifebearer

Crafting the Lifebearer gem will provide a multitude of healing benefits (Image via Nintendo)

All gems can be upgraded ten times. XC3 counts them in Roman numerals, so Lifebearer's highest upgrade would be Lifebearer X. It is a Healer gem that increases the overall amount of healing done.

Lifebearer X increases healing by a whopping 45. That is up from just 20 at the first iteration of the gem. Any Healer in the party can utilize this gem to ensure the rest of the team stays healthy in battle.

4) Tailwind

A fully upgraded Tailwind gem will make a Defender avoid many enemy attacks (Image via Nintendo)

Tailwind is a Defender gem in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Its first version increases the Agility stat by 10, while Tailwind X sees it increase by 35. This adds a boost to the user's ability to evade attacks.

Defenders often dodge and evade instead of simply taking on hits in battle. Instead of tanking, Tailwind will allow a Defender in the party to avoid the damage altogether.

3) Steelcleaver

Steelcleaver is the best Attacker gem in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Steelcleaver is the simplest gem of the bunch. It is in the Attacker category and increases the Attack stat substantially. Steelcleaver I increases Attack by 20, and Steelcleaver X increases Attack by 70.

Upgrading this gem and putting it on the primary damage dealer in the party will see them wiping out opponents left and right. An Attack stat boost is all it does, but that is more than enough.

2) Empowered Combo

Empowered Combo is a great gem to give Noah in combat (Image via Nintendo)

Empowered Combo is a Universal gem generally used in combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will want to put this gem on the control they plan to use in battle.

Attack-cancelling is the main way to pull off attack combos and cannot be done by AI party members who auto-attack. This gem increases the damage done when attack-canceling, potentially giving every combo move a massive 75% increase.

1) Refined Blessing

The entire party can benefit from Refined Blessing when the user provides a buff (Image via Nintendo)

Refined Blessing is a fantastic gem to use in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Combat often sees gamers use abilities that grant buffs to their allies. This gem increases the duration of those buffs.

Whichever character is assigned the Refined Blessing gem will see the effects of their buffs last 50% longer when the gem is upgraded to Refined Blessing X. The benefit possibilities of this are endless with the number of buffs found in the game.

