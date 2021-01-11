In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Grass Pokemon can be found aplenty throughout the main story.

Much like other main entry games, Grass Pokemon are no rarity. In Sword and Shield, they can be found in the grass near the starting route all the way to the most treacherous higher level areas.

Grass types can take out Water, Rock, and Ground types with ease. They can also hold their own quite well against Electric Pokemon. In Sword and Shield, each Grass type is unique but only a few are worth using.

Top 5 Grass Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Whimsicott

Whimsicott is a tricky little thing. In Sword and Shield, in both the main story and competitive battling, it has a solid place on a lot of different team compositions. With the Prankster ability, it can use status moves before any other Pokemon can attack. This can be useful to set up Tailwind to speed up the entire team or to put a Pokemon to sleep.

#4 - Appletun

Appletun is the defensive version of Applin. It has incredible defensive stats and with a dragon typing alongside it, that is invaluable. Thick Fat as an ability will add to its defensive status by reducing damage from supereffective Ice type moves. It has a ton of recovery options and can be downright annoying against most opponents.

#3 - Flapple

Flapple is the other evolved form of Applin. In Sword and Shield, Flapple acts as the attacker. It is also a Grass/Dragon type. The move Grav Apple is exclusive to Flapple, doing damage and lowering the opposing Pokemon's defense. If Gravity is in effect, the move is even more powerful. It's speed is kind of low, but with Dragon Dance and Ripen/Hustle as its ability, it can be a solid sweeper.

#2 - Ferrothorn

Nothing has changed for Ferrothorn in Sword and Shield. It is still a dominant Grass/Steel type with incredible defensive stats. Iron Barbs paired with Rocky Helmet can do serious backlash damage on a physical attacking Pokemon. Also, Ferrothorn can set numerous traps such as Spikes, Stealth Rock, and more. More than likely, Ferrothorn will simply be able to outlast other Pokemon.

#1 - Rillaboom

Rillaboom is the final evolution of starter Grass type Grookey. In Sword and Shield, all three of the starters are great choices. Rillaboom may be the hardest hitting of them all, though. It has a very diverse and unique set of physical attacks. With the Isle of Armor expansion having released, Rillaboom obtained its hidden ability, Grassy Surge. Couple that with Grassy Glide and this strong grass type can strike first and not have to worry about being defeated.