Call of Duty: Warzone is still as hot as ever, with changes to the meta and certain weapons ruling Verdansk '84.

Season 3 of the popular Battle Royale game has seen some massive changes. A new map, weapon adjustments, and an overall renewed experience have shaken up Warzone.

While some weapons were nerfed, some were buffed. Others went virtually untouched. This made for a new top tier of guns since the integration of Warzone with Black Ops Cold War.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 guns to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

#5 - LC10

Image via Activision

Warzone has a vast battlefield, but players find themselves in close range battles very often. LC10 is the SMG for those situations. It is extremely accuracte and mobile. Paired with a longer range weapon, it will be a devastating combo. The buffs to it at the start of Season 3 pushed the LC10 to the moon.

#4 - Kar98k

Image via Activision

The Kar98k is a classic Call of Duty weapon. It took a bit for it to take off in Warzone, but it dominates in the rifle category now. It is arguably the best long range weapon in the battle royale. A buff increased its damage, range, and velocity. It is as lethal as other snipers and is much better to handle. Headshots are easy to execute with the Kar98k from just about any distance these days.

#3 - CR-56 AMAX

Image via Activision

The CR-56 has some hefty recoil, but for those who can control it or give it a loadout to negate that, this weapon is a beast. It has insanely high damage output and, with an extended mug, it wipes out another Warzone squad in no time. Medium to long range is where this excels, but the damage output makes it an alright weapon when surprised up close.

#2 - FFAR 1

Image via Activision

For Warzone players looking for incredible TTK (time to kill), FFAR 1 is the way to go. This weapon can also have tricky recoil, but those who learn to control its pattern will be a nightmare for any opponent. The assault rifle can be kitted out to take on enemies from afar or act as a pseudo-SMG. That versatility is why it is one of the best weapons in the game.

#1 - Kilo 141

Image via Activision

The Kilo 141 has dominated Warzone since the game's inception. It can work well in a variety of situations. It has amazing accuracy with very little recoil. That is where the appeal mostly comes from. With a solid rate of fire and good bullet velocity, the Kilo 141 is the perfect weapon for masters of the battle royale or newcomers about to drop into Verdansk for the first time.